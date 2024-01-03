Vijaypd Ceutical Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,638.75
|102.51
|3,01,858.8
|829.73
|0
|15,932.12
|341.61
Trent Ltd
TRENT
4,897.5
|104.56
|1,74,099.98
|422.59
|0.1
|4,781.25
|166.37
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
147.55
|132.93
|68,921.61
|176.61
|0
|1,669.26
|13.42
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
386.05
|319.05
|20,145.4
|3.07
|0
|590.52
|115.87
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
135.8
|120.18
|16,571.6
|21.4
|0
|1,840.47
|20.6
