To the Members of VIJI FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of VIJI FINANCE LIMITED (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Impairment of financial assets as at balance sheet date (expected credit losses)

Ind AS 109 requires the Company to provide for impairment of its loan receivables (designated at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income) using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. ECL involves an estimation of probability weighted loss on financial instruments over their life, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions, and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys loans and advances.

In the process, a significant degree of judgment has been applied by the Management for:

Staging of loans [i.e. classification in ‘significant increase in credit risk (‘SICR) and ‘default categories];

Grouping of borrowers based on homogeneity by using appropriate statistical techniques;

Estimation of behavioral life;

Determining macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables;

Estimation of losses for loan products with no/minimal historical defaults.

IT systems and controls

Financial accounting and reporting processes, especially in the financial services sector, are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes, hence we identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the Company.

Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, general IT controls over program development and changes, access to programs and data and IT operations, are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure reliable financial reporting.

Read and assessed the Companys accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109 and the governance framework approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to Reserve Bank of India guidelines issued on 13 March 2020.

Read and assessed the Companys policy with respect to moratorium pursuant to the RBI circular and tested the implementation of such policy on a sample basis.

Evaluated the reasonableness of the Management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and related assumptions and tested the controls around data extraction and validation.

Assessed the criteria for staging of loans based on their past-due status to check compliance with requirement of Ind AS 109. Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) loans to assess whether any SICR or loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under stage 2 or 3

Assessed the additional considerations applied by the Management for staging of loans as SICR or default categories in view of Companys policy on moratorium.

Tested the ECL model, including assumptions and underlying computation. Assessed the floor/minimum rates of provisioning applied by the Company for loan products with inadequate historical defaults.

Tested assumptions used by the Management in determining the overlay for macro-economic factors.

We tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys IT access controls over the information systems that are important to financial reporting and various interfaces, configuration and other identified application controls.

We tested IT general controls (logical access, changes management and aspects of IT operational controls). These included testing requests for access to systems were reviewed and authorised.

We tested the Companys periodic review of access rights. We also tested requests of changes to systems for approval and authorisation.

In addition to the above, we tested the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated controls that were considered as key internal controls over financial reporting.

Other information

The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and returns;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure 2 to this report;

g) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements;

b) The Company do not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts to the Ind AS financial statements;

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has also represented to us, to the best of its knowledge and belief, that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

e) Based on such audit procedures, that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under para d(i) and d(ii) contain any material misstatement.

i) The Board of Directors of the company have not proposed final or interim dividend for the year.

j) Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For SHYAM NAGORI & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 004573C

Shyam Kumar Nagori

Proprietor

Membership number: 073609

UDIN-24073609BKFADI6438

Place: Indore

Date: 09th April 2024

Annexure "1" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date)

I. In Respect of the Companys Property Plant & Equipment (PPE):

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company do not have any Intangible asset hence clause 3(i) (a) (B) is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Property plant & Equipment of the Company are physically verified by the management at regular intervals. During the year, as informed to us, no discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company do not have any immovable property hence clause 3(i) (c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

II. In respect of the Companys Inventory:

(a) The Companys business does not involve inventories and, accordingly, the requirement under clause 3(ii) (a) of the Order not applicable to the company.

(b) During the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from banks on the basis of security of current assets hence clause 3(ii) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

III. (a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(d) The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

IV. The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, as applicable.

V. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank Of India, under provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the companies Act and the rules framed there under.

VI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the companies Act, 2013 in respect of the activates carried by the company.

VII. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. However, as explained to us, Income tax, GST and Service Tax dues of Assessment Year 23-24 have not been deposited till date of audit. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of employees state insurance and duty of excise.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues except Income tax, GST and service tax were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs.) Goods & Service Tax (GST) Regular Tax liability 12.82 Lakh Service Tax Regular Tax liability 1.56 Lakh Income Tax Regular Tax liability 19.06 Lakh TDS Regular Tax liability 10.05 Lakh Professional Tax Regular Tax liability 0.22 Lakh

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax or sales tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax of cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute in various offices, of the Company as a whole as on 31st March, 2024.

VIII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX. (a) In our Opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any banks, financial institutions or government.

(b) The company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has availed vehicle loan of Rs. 150 Lakhs from Axis Bank Limited.

(d) The Company has not raised any short-term fund hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

(e) The Company has not taken any such type of funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its fellow subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its fellow subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

X. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Hence, clause 3(x) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture.

XI. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditor in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) (a, b & c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XIII. In our opinion, all transaction with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

XIV. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the Internal Auditor(s) for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year till date.

XV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provision of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934 and such registration has been obtained by the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has conducted Non-Banking financial activities during the year under a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Further, Company has not conducted any Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us the Group has no CIC as part of the group and hence this clause is not applicable.

XVII. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, in our opinion no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

XX. According to our examination, the provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company hence reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not Applicable.

XXI. Reporting under clause xxi of the order is not applicable to the company for the reporting period. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For SHYAM NAGORI & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 004573C

Shyam Kumar Nagori

Proprietor

Membership number: 073609

UDIN-24073609BKFADI6438

Place: Indore

Date: 09th April 2024

Annexure "2" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Viji Finance Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements and such Internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SHYAM NAGORI & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 004573C

Shyam Kumar Nagori

Proprietor

Membership number: 073609

UDIN-24073609BKFADI6438

Place: Indore

Date: 09th April 2024

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATED OF VIJI FINANCE LIMITED, INDORE ON THE ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024.

1. The Company has obtained registration under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 vide certificate no. 03-00080 Dt. 29th October, 1998.

2. The Board of Directors of the Company has passed a resolution for not holding any public deposit as on date as well as non-acceptance of any public deposit in future without obtaining written prior permission from the Reserve Bank of India.

3. The Company has not accepted any public deposit during the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

4. The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards and assets classification as applicable to it, subject to Notes to the accounts.

5. Necessary provision, if any has been made for all bad and doubtful debts during the year ending 31st March, 2024.

AS PER OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

For SHYAM NAGORI & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 004573C

Shyam Kumar Nagori

Proprietor

Membership number: 073609

UDIN-24073609BKFADI6438

Place: Indore

Date: 09th April 2024

