Viji Finance Ltd Share Price

3.13
(-0.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High3.16
  • 52 Wk High4.33
  • Prev. Close3.15
  • Day's Low3.13
  • 52 Wk Low 1.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Viji Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

3.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1.64

Day's High

3.16

Day's Low

3.13

52 Week's High

4.33

52 Week's Low

1.6

Book Value

1.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Viji Finance Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Viji Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Viji Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:13 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.70%

Non-Promoter- 46.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Viji Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.25

8.25

8.25

8.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.97

3.85

3.41

2.97

Net Worth

12.22

12.1

11.66

11.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.46

-0.54

-0.59

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

2.08

1.22

0.92

0.99

1.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.08

1.22

0.92

0.99

1.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.01

0

Other Income

0.01

0.05

0.02

0

0

View Annually Results

Viji Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Viji Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Kothari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Suresh Singh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Stuti Sinha

Whole-time Director

Nitesh Gupta

Non Executive Director

Aryaman Kothari

Independent Director

Sakshi Chourasiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Viji Finance Ltd

Summary

Viji Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Panjon Finance Limited on October 12th, 1994, which subsequently was changed to Viji Finance Limited on March 31, 2013. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing financial services.Viji Finance Ltd. is registered at Reserve Bank of India, Department of Non-Banking Supervision, Bhopal Office. The Company is listed at the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. At present, the Company is mainly into the business of fulfilling the financial requirements of all sections of the society. It assisted many individuals and corporate by providing with customised financial products and services which has given them access to low cost finance and in turn improve their standard of living and operations respectively. Further in year 2021-22, Company started providing loan against gold in the market w.e.f. 01st October, 2021 after complying with all necessary and applicable Master Directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India regarding gold loan finance.S.L. Developers Private Limited ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary company w.e.f. 25th March, 2021 due to disposal of the investment by Board of the Directors of the company in 2021.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Viji Finance Ltd share price today?

The Viji Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Viji Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viji Finance Ltd is ₹44.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Viji Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Viji Finance Ltd is 0 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Viji Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viji Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viji Finance Ltd is ₹1.6 and ₹4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Viji Finance Ltd?

Viji Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.02%, 3 Years at -13.69%, 1 Year at 101.92%, 6 Month at -6.80%, 3 Month at 15.81% and 1 Month at -19.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Viji Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Viji Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.29 %

