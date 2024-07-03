SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹3.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.64
Day's High₹3.16
Day's Low₹3.13
52 Week's High₹4.33
52 Week's Low₹1.6
Book Value₹1.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.97
3.85
3.41
2.97
Net Worth
12.22
12.1
11.66
11.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.46
-0.54
-0.59
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
2.08
1.22
0.92
0.99
1.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.08
1.22
0.92
0.99
1.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.01
0
Other Income
0.01
0.05
0.02
0
0
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Kothari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Suresh Singh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Stuti Sinha
Whole-time Director
Nitesh Gupta
Non Executive Director
Aryaman Kothari
Independent Director
Sakshi Chourasiya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Viji Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Panjon Finance Limited on October 12th, 1994, which subsequently was changed to Viji Finance Limited on March 31, 2013. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing financial services.Viji Finance Ltd. is registered at Reserve Bank of India, Department of Non-Banking Supervision, Bhopal Office. The Company is listed at the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. At present, the Company is mainly into the business of fulfilling the financial requirements of all sections of the society. It assisted many individuals and corporate by providing with customised financial products and services which has given them access to low cost finance and in turn improve their standard of living and operations respectively. Further in year 2021-22, Company started providing loan against gold in the market w.e.f. 01st October, 2021 after complying with all necessary and applicable Master Directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India regarding gold loan finance.S.L. Developers Private Limited ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary company w.e.f. 25th March, 2021 due to disposal of the investment by Board of the Directors of the company in 2021.
The Viji Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viji Finance Ltd is ₹44.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Viji Finance Ltd is 0 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viji Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viji Finance Ltd is ₹1.6 and ₹4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Viji Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.02%, 3 Years at -13.69%, 1 Year at 101.92%, 6 Month at -6.80%, 3 Month at 15.81% and 1 Month at -19.23%.
