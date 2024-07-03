Viji Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
0.51
0.42
0.45
0.46
0.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.51
0.42
0.45
0.46
0.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.51
0.42
0.45
0.46
0.34
Total Expenditure
0.33
0.22
0.23
0.5
0.21
PBIDT
0.18
0.2
0.21
-0.05
0.14
Interest
0.06
0.04
0.03
0.04
0.08
PBDT
0.12
0.16
0.18
-0.08
0.06
Depreciation
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.02
0.02
-0.04
-0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.03
0.05
0.07
-0.13
-0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.03
0.05
0.07
-0.13
-0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.03
0.05
0.07
-0.13
-0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.01
0.01
-0.02
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
35.29
47.61
46.66
-10.86
41.17
PBDTM(%)
23.52
38.09
40
-17.39
17.64
PATM(%)
5.88
11.9
15.55
-28.26
-8.82
