Viji Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

3.09
(-1.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

0.51

0.42

0.45

0.46

0.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.51

0.42

0.45

0.46

0.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.51

0.42

0.45

0.46

0.34

Total Expenditure

0.33

0.22

0.23

0.5

0.21

PBIDT

0.18

0.2

0.21

-0.05

0.14

Interest

0.06

0.04

0.03

0.04

0.08

PBDT

0.12

0.16

0.18

-0.08

0.06

Depreciation

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.02

0.02

-0.04

-0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.03

0.05

0.07

-0.13

-0.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.03

0.05

0.07

-0.13

-0.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.03

0.05

0.07

-0.13

-0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.01

0.01

-0.02

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.25

8.25

8.25

8.25

8.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

35.29

47.61

46.66

-10.86

41.17

PBDTM(%)

23.52

38.09

40

-17.39

17.64

PATM(%)

5.88

11.9

15.55

-28.26

-8.82

