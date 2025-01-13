iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Viji Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

2.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:21:39 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Viji Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.25

8.25

8.25

8.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.97

3.85

3.41

2.97

Net Worth

12.22

12.1

11.66

11.22

Minority Interest

Debt

13.36

9.19

4.72

3.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.58

21.3

16.38

14.77

Fixed Assets

1.95

2.3

0.68

0.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.15

0.16

0.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

-0.63

-1.11

-1.04

-0.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.03

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.32

0.2

0.15

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.31

-0.28

-0.4

-0.43

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.64

-1.03

-0.79

-0.6

Cash

0.24

0.13

0.09

0.55

Total Assets

1.61

1.47

-0.1

-0.05

Viji Finance : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Viji Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.