Viji Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.97
3.85
3.41
2.97
Net Worth
12.22
12.1
11.66
11.22
Minority Interest
Debt
13.36
9.19
4.72
3.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.58
21.3
16.38
14.77
Fixed Assets
1.95
2.3
0.68
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.15
0.16
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
-0.63
-1.11
-1.04
-0.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.03
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.32
0.2
0.15
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.31
-0.28
-0.4
-0.43
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.64
-1.03
-0.79
-0.6
Cash
0.24
0.13
0.09
0.55
Total Assets
1.61
1.47
-0.1
-0.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.