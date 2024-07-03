Viji Finance Ltd Summary

Viji Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Panjon Finance Limited on October 12th, 1994, which subsequently was changed to Viji Finance Limited on March 31, 2013. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing financial services.Viji Finance Ltd. is registered at Reserve Bank of India, Department of Non-Banking Supervision, Bhopal Office. The Company is listed at the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. At present, the Company is mainly into the business of fulfilling the financial requirements of all sections of the society. It assisted many individuals and corporate by providing with customised financial products and services which has given them access to low cost finance and in turn improve their standard of living and operations respectively. Further in year 2021-22, Company started providing loan against gold in the market w.e.f. 01st October, 2021 after complying with all necessary and applicable Master Directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India regarding gold loan finance.S.L. Developers Private Limited ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary company w.e.f. 25th March, 2021 due to disposal of the investment by Board of the Directors of the company in 2021.