Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Viji Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board of Directors Meeting (08/2024-2025) to be held on Wednesday 15th January 2025 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Viji Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board of Directors Meeting (06/2024-2025) to be held on Tuesday 5th November 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 5th November, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 3rd September, 2024 of VIJI Finance Limited (the Company) under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations).

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Viji Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board of Directors Meeting (04/2024-2025) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday 25th July 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Viji Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of Viji Finance Limited to be held on Tuesday 7th May 2024 as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR 2015. Viji Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Revised Intimation for the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of Viji Finance Limited to be held on Thursday 9th May, 2024 as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) Outcome of meeting of Right Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the company held today i.e. 9th May, 2024 1. Rights entitlement ratio: 8:11 i.e. 8 ( Eight) Equity Shares for every 11 (Eleven) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date 2. Rights Issue Price: Rs.1.50/- (Including a premium of Re.0.50) per Rights Equity Share. Outcome of the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee in connection with the Rights Issue, including the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and rights entitlement ratio, the record date. Intimation of fixing Record date for Rights Issue under Reg 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Viji Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board of Directors Meeting (01/2024-25) to be held on Tuesday 9th April 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 9th April, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Continous disclosure under reg 30 regarding the re- appointment of Secretarial auditor of the company. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Viji Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 22, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024