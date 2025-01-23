To,

The Members of

Vikram Aroma Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Vikram Aroma Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st December, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the period then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 December, 2024, and its loss, other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statement.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional, judgment were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit, of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion, on these matters,

5. Key audit matter identified in our audit to be communicated in our report are as follows:

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Scheme of arrangement in nature of Demerger: In respect of the same our audit procedures included the following: The Aromatic Chemical business of the Vikram Thermo (India) Limited has been demerged and transferred to the company Pursuant to the order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Obtaining and evaluating the Scheme for identification of the assets and liabilities to be recorded in books; The recognising the impact in respect of demerged division of Aromatic Chemical business has significant measurement and disclosure impacts on the Companys Standalone Financial Statements. This involves identification of assets and liabilities to be recorded which is subject to the provisions of the Scheme and is accordingly considered a key audit matter. Evaluating the accounting treatment of the Demerged unit for compliance with the applicable accounting standards and applicable tax and other statutes; Assessing and testing the accounting entries recorded in the books by the Company in respect of the Demerged unit for compliance with the accounting treatment assessed above; Assessing and testing the adequacy of the Companys disclosures in respect of the Demerger for compliance with applicable accounting standards.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 2. Assessment of transition to Ind AS accounting framework The company has adopted Ind AS form 1st April 2024 with an effective date of 1st April 2023 for such transition. For periods up to and including the period ended 31st December 2024, the company had prepared and presented its In respect of the same our audit procedures included the following: Read the Ind AS impact assessment performed by the management and the resultant changes made to the accounting policies in light of the requirements of the new framework. financial statements in accordance with the erstwhile generally accepted accounting principles in India (India GAAP). In order to give effect of the transition to Ind As, these financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2024, together with the comparative financial information for the previous year ended 31 Evaluated the exemptions and exceptions allowed by Ind AS and applied by the management in applying the first time adoption principles of Ind AS 101 in respect of fair valuation of assets and liabilities existing as at transition date. December 2024 and the transition date balance sheet as at 1 April 2023 have been prepared under Ind AS. The transition has involved significant change in the companys policies and processes for financial reporting, including generation of Tested the accounting adjustments posted as at the transition date and in respect of the previous year to convert the financial information reported under erstwhile Indian GAAP to Ind AS. supportable information and exercise of estimates to inter alia determine impact of Ind As on accounting and disclosure requirements. Tested the disclosures prescribed under Ind AS. In view of the complexity involved, Ind AS transition and the preparation of financial statements subsequent to the transition have been areas of key focus in our audit

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information and other information in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do

not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and as may be legally advised.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial

Statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for our resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

16. Further to our comments in Annexure-A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Financial Statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards as specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st December, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement.

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current period is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the

best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the financial statements- Refer Note-32 of financial statement;

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at December 31, 2024 under the applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at December 31, 2024;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amount, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

rv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts , no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities , including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in the other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in the other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as mentioned at para (iv)(i) and (iv)(ii) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the period ended December 31, 2024 & hence the provisions of with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the period for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For, J.T. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants, [Firm Regd. No. 109616W]

Place: Ahmedabad Date: 23/01/2025

(A. R. Pandit)

Partner

[M. No. 127917]

UDIN: 25127917BMLNCC4897

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 15 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date to the Members of VIKRAM AROMA LIMITED for the period ended on 31st December, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

1. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipments.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information.

(b) The property, plant and equipments were physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme at regular interval intervals which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, property, plant and equipments have been physically verified by the management during the period and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipments and intangible assets during the period ended December 31, 2024.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

2. In respect of its Inventories :

(a) The physical verification of inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by management is appropriate and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs.5.00 Crores in aggregate. Copies of quarterly statement and return, furnished to bank have also been made available for our verification. We have verified the same on random sampling basis and found the same in agreement with books of accounts. Discrepancies noticed during the verification, were reasonably explained by the management.

3. In respect of Loans and Advances granted:

The company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the period ended December 31, 2024. Accordingly, the clauses 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the company.

4. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

5. In respect of Deposits:

The company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

6. Cost Records:

Pursuant to the rules made by the central government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the Act.

We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues :

(a) The Company is by and large regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Excise, Duty of Customs, Value Added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st December, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There were no dues of Income tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Value Added tax, Duty of Excise, Duty of Customs, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. In respect of Undisclosed Income Discovered in Income tax Assessment:

There were no transactions that were not recorded in books of accounts and have been

surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income

Tax Act, 1961. Hence, clause 3(viii) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not

applicable to the company.

9. In respect of Repayment of Loans:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders.

(b) The company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders or government or government authority.

(c) No term loans has been taken by the company during the period Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, prima facie, the company has not utilized any funds raised on short term basis for long term purpose.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person to meet obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The company has not has raised any loans during the period on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, clause 3 (ix)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

10. In respect of Public Offerings:

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3 (x)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the period. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) To the Best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the period.

(b) As informed to us by the management and to the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Auditor and Auditor) Rules 2014 with the Central Government, during the period and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle-blower complaints were

received during the period and up to the date of this report by the company.

12. As the company is not a Nidhi Company, the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

13. The company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 where applicable and the details of related part transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24 "Related Party Disclosure" specified under section 133 of the act.

14. In respect of Internal Audit:

(a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business of the company.

(b) We have considered the report of the internal auditor for the period under audit received till date of this report.

15. The Company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

16. In Respect to the Provisions of Reserve Bank Of India Act 1934:

(a) The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Flousing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

17. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs.37.06 Lakhs in the period under review and no cash loss has been incurred in the immediate preceding year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the period under consideration. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there were no unspent amount required to be transferred to special account as required by Section 135 of the Companies Act,2013. Accordingly, provisions of sub clause (a) and (b) of clause 3(xx) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the company.

For, J.T. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants, [Firm Regd. No. 109616W]

Place: Ahmedabad Date: 23/01/2025

/ (A. R. Pandit)

Partner

[M. No. 127917] UDIN: 25127917BMLNCC4897

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 16(f) of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date to the Members of VIKRAM AROMA LIMITED for the period ended on 31st December, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VIKRAM AROMA LIMITED ("the Company") as of December 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at December 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For, J.T. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants, [Firm Regd. No. 109616W]

Place: Ahmedabad Date: 23/01/2025

(A. R. Pandit)

Partner

[M. No. 127917] UDIN: 25127917BMLNCC4897