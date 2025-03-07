iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikram Aroma Ltd Share Price

129.85
(-4.98%)
Mar 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

  • Open129.85
  • Day's High129.85
  • 52 Wk High143.8
  • Prev. Close136.65
  • Day's Low129.85
  • 52 Wk Low 136.65
  • Turnover (lac)1.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.72
  • Div. Yield0
Vikram Aroma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

129.85

Prev. Close

136.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1.98

Day's High

129.85

Day's Low

129.85

52 Week's High

143.8

52 Week's Low

136.65

Book Value

10

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vikram Aroma Ltd Corporate Action

Vikram Aroma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vikram Aroma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Mar, 2025|05:23 AM
Mar-2025May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.94%

Non-Promoter- 33.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.97%

Custodian: 0.08%

Share Price

Vikram Aroma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Vikram Aroma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,748.6

70.391,39,168.52534.50.583,099.08169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,934.35

70.8584,444.02279.860.252,681.89367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,225.7

119.2751,791.82113.990.2605.86416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,730.1

83.1641,079.511530.081,123559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,114.3

356.937,017.470.201,022.8952.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vikram Aroma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Company FAQs

What is the Vikram Aroma Ltd share price today?

The Vikram Aroma Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹129.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Aroma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikram Aroma Ltd is ₹40.72 Cr. as of 07 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vikram Aroma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vikram Aroma Ltd is 0 and 13.67 as of 07 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vikram Aroma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikram Aroma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikram Aroma Ltd is ₹136.65 and ₹143.8 as of 07 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vikram Aroma Ltd?

Vikram Aroma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vikram Aroma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vikram Aroma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.97 %

