SectorChemicals
Open₹129.85
Prev. Close₹136.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.98
Day's High₹129.85
Day's Low₹129.85
52 Week's High₹143.8
52 Week's Low₹136.65
Book Value₹10
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,748.6
|70.39
|1,39,168.52
|534.5
|0.58
|3,099.08
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,934.35
|70.85
|84,444.02
|279.86
|0.25
|2,681.89
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,225.7
|119.27
|51,791.82
|113.99
|0.2
|605.86
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,730.1
|83.16
|41,079.51
|153
|0.08
|1,123
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,114.3
|356.9
|37,017.47
|0.2
|0
|1,022.89
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
The Vikram Aroma Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹129.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikram Aroma Ltd is ₹40.72 Cr. as of 07 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vikram Aroma Ltd is 0 and 13.67 as of 07 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikram Aroma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikram Aroma Ltd is ₹136.65 and ₹143.8 as of 07 Mar ‘25
Vikram Aroma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
