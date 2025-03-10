iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikram Aroma Ltd Balance Sheet

123.4
(-4.97%)
Mar 10, 2025|03:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

3.14

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

19.72

Net Worth

22.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.46

Total Liabilities

24.37

Fixed Assets

20.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.98

Networking Capital

-0.17

Inventories

5.6

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.82

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.53

Sundry Creditors

-8.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.55

Cash

2.69

Total Assets

24.37

