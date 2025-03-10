Vikram Aroma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
3.14
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
19.72
Net Worth
22.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.46
Total Liabilities
24.37
Fixed Assets
20.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.98
Networking Capital
-0.17
Inventories
5.6
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.82
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.53
Sundry Creditors
-8.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
Cash
2.69
Total Assets
24.37
