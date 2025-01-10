To,

The Members of

VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Vikram Thermo (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, and its profit, other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statement.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional, judgment were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit, of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion, on these matters.

5. Key audit matter identified in our audit is on assessment of Existence & Recoverability of Trade Receivable as follows:

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Existence & Recoverability of Trade Receivable The company has trade receivables (net) outstanding of Rs.3930.95 Lakhs after deducting the provision for impairment of Rs. 301.19 Lakhs at the end of reporting period. Our audit procedures included the following: This represents 27.55% of the total assets of the company. • Reviewing the accounting policy with respect to These balances are receivable in relation to the revenue recognized in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". o recognition of revenue & its appropriateness in accordance with Ind AS 115: Revenue from Contract with Customers; The recoverability of trade receivables is a key element of the companys working capital management, which is managed on an ongoing basis by its management. Due to the nature of the business, the requirements of customers and various contract terms that are in place, there is a risk that the carrying values may not reflect the recoverable amounts as at the reporting date. o Appropriateness of Recognition, Measurement and Impairment of Trade Receivables in accordance with Ind AS 109: Financial Instruments. Therefore, the assessment of existence & recoverability of trade receivables is a key audit matters due to its size, and inherent uncertainty involved in the Management judgment. • Evaluating the design & implementation of internal controls in relation to recovery of Trade receivables, calculation of allowance for impaired trade receivable along with testing its operating effectiveness on sample basis. Refer note 2(x) to Material accounting policies and note 10 and note 42(I) to the Financial statements. • Obtaining the external balance confirmations on samples basis to ascertain the existence & completeness of trade receivables. • Verified the subsequent receipts of trade receivables for selected samples to ascertain its existence as on balance sheet date. • Obtaining an understanding of the processes for evaluating the recoverability of the trade receivables including the collection process & allowances for impaired trade receivables. • Verifying the ageing analysis of Trade receivables, long outstanding & overdue balances, latest correspondences with customers for recovery of dues & evaluating its impact on provisioning & impairment. • Assessing the adequacy of the disclosures as required by the statute.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information and other information in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and as may be legally advised.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for our resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

16. Further to our comments in Annexure-A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Financial Statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards as specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement.

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the financial statements- Refer Note-36 of financial statement;

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2024 under the applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amount, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts , no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities , including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in the other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in the other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as mentioned at para (iv)(i) and (iv)(ii) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(b) There were no dues of Income tax, Sales tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Value Added tax, Duty of Excise, Duty of Customs, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of dues of Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited on account of disputes and the forum where the dispute is pending is given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Year Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Demand 2017-18 19.19 Commissioner of GST (Appeals) Goods and Service Tax Interest & Penalty 2017-18 25.15 Goods and Service Tax Demand 2018-19 1.11 Commissioner of GST (Appeals) Goods and Service Tax Interest & Penalty 2018-19 0.90