Summary

Vikram Thermo (India) Limited is one of the fastest growing Pharmaceutical company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer & exporter of various pharmaceutical excipients, who provides complete solution in Film Coating / Enteric coating & Sustain Release / Control Release formulations to pharma industry. Its prestigious brand Drugcoat is one of the common name in many pharmaceutical industries.The Company has 2 dedicated plants for manufacturing of Aromatic Chemical and Pharma Polymer, located at Dhanot and Indrad in Gujarat. Unit - I is a well-equipped dedicated manufacturing facility with high end latest technology for pharma and cosmetic polymers having capacity of 6000 TPA. Unit - II operate as a technologically advanced manufacturing unit with modern technology spread over 13,000 sq.mt with a capacity of 4000 TPA.The companys products range include methacrylic acid copolymers, such as Drugcoat L 100, Drugcoat L 12.5, Drugcoat L 100-55, Drugcoat L 100-55D, Drugcoat RL 100, Drugcoat RS 12.5 and Drugcoat L 30D; Pharma Polymers, such as Drugpol 940/934, and heat transfer fluid, including Diphenyl Oxide. The Companys product Drugcoat is used in enteric coating, film coating, transparent coating, sustained release, moisture barrier coating and taste masking; Drugpol is used as thickener, suspending agent, topical application and stabilizer, and Diphenyl Oxide is used in heat transfer fluid, reaction solvent in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and as

