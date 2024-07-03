iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Share Price

175.05
(-0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open177.7
  • Day's High177.7
  • 52 Wk High235.1
  • Prev. Close175.1
  • Day's Low172.1
  • 52 Wk Low 121.1
  • Turnover (lac)45.47
  • P/E19.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.53
  • EPS9.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)548.92
  • Div. Yield0.43
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

177.7

Prev. Close

175.1

Turnover(Lac.)

45.47

Day's High

177.7

Day's Low

172.1

52 Week's High

235.1

52 Week's Low

121.1

Book Value

33.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

548.92

P/E

19.35

EPS

9.05

Divi. Yield

0.43

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.94%

Non-Promoter- 34.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.36

31.36

6.27

6.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.17

58.32

67.2

59.42

Net Worth

113.53

89.68

73.47

65.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

73.58

55.85

49.02

45.23

yoy growth (%)

31.75

13.91

8.37

17.71

Raw materials

-35.14

-27.92

-30.9

-23.68

As % of sales

47.75

50

63.04

52.36

Employee costs

-7.23

-5.93

-5.89

-5.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.99

9.44

3.11

7.25

Depreciation

-2

-1.98

-1.55

-1.34

Tax paid

-3.92

-2.2

-0.77

-2.54

Working capital

-2.98

1.78

1.37

0.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.75

13.91

8.37

17.71

Op profit growth

53.18

128.88

-38.93

10.02

EBIT growth

61.46

169.63

-48.39

11.56

Net profit growth

66.72

208.76

-50.21

10.95

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,896

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,273.55

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,613.8

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,871.1

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,097.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dhirajbhai Karsandas Patel

Whole-time Director

D H Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharatbhai M Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ketanbhai C Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Thakarshibhai M Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Alpaben Alpeshbhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Ankur D Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shailesh P Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vipulkumar Vitthalbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maheshkumar K Shah

Independent Director

Aanal Parth Safi

Independent Director

Dinesh Mistry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd

Summary

Vikram Thermo (India) Limited is one of the fastest growing Pharmaceutical company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer & exporter of various pharmaceutical excipients, who provides complete solution in Film Coating / Enteric coating & Sustain Release / Control Release formulations to pharma industry. Its prestigious brand Drugcoat is one of the common name in many pharmaceutical industries.The Company has 2 dedicated plants for manufacturing of Aromatic Chemical and Pharma Polymer, located at Dhanot and Indrad in Gujarat. Unit - I is a well-equipped dedicated manufacturing facility with high end latest technology for pharma and cosmetic polymers having capacity of 6000 TPA. Unit - II operate as a technologically advanced manufacturing unit with modern technology spread over 13,000 sq.mt with a capacity of 4000 TPA.The companys products range include methacrylic acid copolymers, such as Drugcoat L 100, Drugcoat L 12.5, Drugcoat L 100-55, Drugcoat L 100-55D, Drugcoat RL 100, Drugcoat RS 12.5 and Drugcoat L 30D; Pharma Polymers, such as Drugpol 940/934, and heat transfer fluid, including Diphenyl Oxide. The Companys product Drugcoat is used in enteric coating, film coating, transparent coating, sustained release, moisture barrier coating and taste masking; Drugpol is used as thickener, suspending agent, topical application and stabilizer, and Diphenyl Oxide is used in heat transfer fluid, reaction solvent in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and as
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vikram Thermo India Ltd share price today?

The Vikram Thermo India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹175.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Thermo India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikram Thermo India Ltd is ₹548.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vikram Thermo India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vikram Thermo India Ltd is 19.35 and 5.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vikram Thermo India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikram Thermo India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikram Thermo India Ltd is ₹121.1 and ₹235.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vikram Thermo India Ltd?

Vikram Thermo India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.27%, 3 Years at 67.47%, 1 Year at 10.33%, 6 Month at -5.94%, 3 Month at 3.52% and 1 Month at 0.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vikram Thermo India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vikram Thermo India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

