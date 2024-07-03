Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹177.7
Prev. Close₹175.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.47
Day's High₹177.7
Day's Low₹172.1
52 Week's High₹235.1
52 Week's Low₹121.1
Book Value₹33.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)548.92
P/E19.35
EPS9.05
Divi. Yield0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.36
31.36
6.27
6.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.17
58.32
67.2
59.42
Net Worth
113.53
89.68
73.47
65.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
73.58
55.85
49.02
45.23
yoy growth (%)
31.75
13.91
8.37
17.71
Raw materials
-35.14
-27.92
-30.9
-23.68
As % of sales
47.75
50
63.04
52.36
Employee costs
-7.23
-5.93
-5.89
-5.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.99
9.44
3.11
7.25
Depreciation
-2
-1.98
-1.55
-1.34
Tax paid
-3.92
-2.2
-0.77
-2.54
Working capital
-2.98
1.78
1.37
0.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.75
13.91
8.37
17.71
Op profit growth
53.18
128.88
-38.93
10.02
EBIT growth
61.46
169.63
-48.39
11.56
Net profit growth
66.72
208.76
-50.21
10.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,896
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,273.55
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,613.8
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,871.1
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,097.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dhirajbhai Karsandas Patel
Whole-time Director
D H Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharatbhai M Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ketanbhai C Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Thakarshibhai M Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Alpaben Alpeshbhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Ankur D Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shailesh P Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vipulkumar Vitthalbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maheshkumar K Shah
Independent Director
Aanal Parth Safi
Independent Director
Dinesh Mistry
Reports by Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd
Summary
Vikram Thermo (India) Limited is one of the fastest growing Pharmaceutical company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer & exporter of various pharmaceutical excipients, who provides complete solution in Film Coating / Enteric coating & Sustain Release / Control Release formulations to pharma industry. Its prestigious brand Drugcoat is one of the common name in many pharmaceutical industries.The Company has 2 dedicated plants for manufacturing of Aromatic Chemical and Pharma Polymer, located at Dhanot and Indrad in Gujarat. Unit - I is a well-equipped dedicated manufacturing facility with high end latest technology for pharma and cosmetic polymers having capacity of 6000 TPA. Unit - II operate as a technologically advanced manufacturing unit with modern technology spread over 13,000 sq.mt with a capacity of 4000 TPA.The companys products range include methacrylic acid copolymers, such as Drugcoat L 100, Drugcoat L 12.5, Drugcoat L 100-55, Drugcoat L 100-55D, Drugcoat RL 100, Drugcoat RS 12.5 and Drugcoat L 30D; Pharma Polymers, such as Drugpol 940/934, and heat transfer fluid, including Diphenyl Oxide. The Companys product Drugcoat is used in enteric coating, film coating, transparent coating, sustained release, moisture barrier coating and taste masking; Drugpol is used as thickener, suspending agent, topical application and stabilizer, and Diphenyl Oxide is used in heat transfer fluid, reaction solvent in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and as
Read More
The Vikram Thermo India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹175.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikram Thermo India Ltd is ₹548.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vikram Thermo India Ltd is 19.35 and 5.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikram Thermo India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikram Thermo India Ltd is ₹121.1 and ₹235.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vikram Thermo India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.27%, 3 Years at 67.47%, 1 Year at 10.33%, 6 Month at -5.94%, 3 Month at 3.52% and 1 Month at 0.40%.
