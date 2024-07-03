Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Summary

Vikram Thermo (India) Limited is one of the fastest growing Pharmaceutical company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer & exporter of various pharmaceutical excipients, who provides complete solution in Film Coating / Enteric coating & Sustain Release / Control Release formulations to pharma industry. Its prestigious brand Drugcoat is one of the common name in many pharmaceutical industries.The Company has 2 dedicated plants for manufacturing of Aromatic Chemical and Pharma Polymer, located at Dhanot and Indrad in Gujarat. Unit - I is a well-equipped dedicated manufacturing facility with high end latest technology for pharma and cosmetic polymers having capacity of 6000 TPA. Unit - II operate as a technologically advanced manufacturing unit with modern technology spread over 13,000 sq.mt with a capacity of 4000 TPA.The companys products range include methacrylic acid copolymers, such as Drugcoat L 100, Drugcoat L 12.5, Drugcoat L 100-55, Drugcoat L 100-55D, Drugcoat RL 100, Drugcoat RS 12.5 and Drugcoat L 30D; Pharma Polymers, such as Drugpol 940/934, and heat transfer fluid, including Diphenyl Oxide. The Companys product Drugcoat is used in enteric coating, film coating, transparent coating, sustained release, moisture barrier coating and taste masking; Drugpol is used as thickener, suspending agent, topical application and stabilizer, and Diphenyl Oxide is used in heat transfer fluid, reaction solvent in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and as perfumery component in cosmetics. Its way back in 1984, when Vikram Thermo started the journey at Chhatral, near Ahmedabad - the chemical hub of western India, launched DPO (Diphenyl Oxide), the 1st manufacturer in India, spreads its wings to a new horizon. Over a time of period, company become one of the trusted name in Methacrylic Acid Copolymers & Acrylic Copolymers (DRUGCOAT L 100, L 12.5, L 100-55, L 100-55D, L 30 D, RL 100, RL 12.5, RS 100, RS 12.5, NE 30D, E 100) FOR PHARMACEUTICAL COATING & S.R. FORMULATION.The Company in 2009, commissioned cGMP-compliant new manufacturing facility. Later, in 2018, it became one of Asias largest manufacturers for Pharma coating polymers. It then started manufacturing of Aquapol thickening & gelling Agent. In 2022, it launched another product, APION An Ion-exchange polymer.