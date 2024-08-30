AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) and Part A of schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company is scheduled to be held through Video Conference (VC) / other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and the securities and exchange board of india on Monday, 30th September, 2024. The notice of Annual General Meeting along with e-voting instructions is enclosed herewith. Read less.. We would like to inform that the company has fixed 23rd September, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of entitlement of dividend, for ascertaining the names of the shareholders holding shares either in physical or in dematerialized form, who will be eligible for entitlement of dividend subject to approval of the same by the shareholders in the ensuring general meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30 September, 2024 and such dividend will payable on and from Friday, 4th October, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) We enclose herewith copy of scrutinizers report issued by M/s. A. Shah and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (FCS-4713/C.P NO.6560) Scrutinizer for the said e-voting process and e-voting during AGM held on 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 AM and the voting results for the said e-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)