Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

175.05
(-0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Vikram Thermo FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.99

9.44

3.11

7.25

Depreciation

-2

-1.98

-1.55

-1.34

Tax paid

-3.92

-2.2

-0.77

-2.54

Working capital

-2.98

1.78

1.37

0.76

Other operating items

Operating

7.08

7.03

2.16

4.12

Capital expenditure

0.25

7.85

10.38

-4.56

Free cash flow

7.33

14.88

12.54

-0.43

Equity raised

95.62

74.83

62.8

54.61

Investing

9.02

1.25

0

-0.45

Financing

4.62

-6.1

6

5.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0.27

0.92

Net in cash

116.59

84.86

81.62

60.39

