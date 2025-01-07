iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

175
(-0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

73.58

55.85

49.02

45.23

yoy growth (%)

31.75

13.91

8.37

17.71

Raw materials

-35.14

-27.92

-30.9

-23.68

As % of sales

47.75

50

63.04

52.36

Employee costs

-7.23

-5.93

-5.89

-5.15

As % of sales

9.82

10.62

12.02

11.39

Other costs

-13.11

-10.16

-7.06

-7.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.81

18.2

14.4

17.55

Operating profit

18.1

11.81

5.16

8.45

OPM

24.59

21.15

10.52

18.68

Depreciation

-2

-1.98

-1.55

-1.34

Interest expense

-0.54

-0.79

-0.68

-0.1

Other income

0.44

0.4

0.18

0.25

Profit before tax

15.99

9.44

3.11

7.25

Taxes

-3.92

-2.2

-0.77

-2.54

Tax rate

-24.54

-23.38

-24.77

-35.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.06

7.23

2.34

4.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.06

7.23

2.34

4.7

yoy growth (%)

66.72

208.76

-50.21

10.95

NPM

16.39

12.95

4.78

10.4

Vikram Thermo : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.