Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
73.58
55.85
49.02
45.23
yoy growth (%)
31.75
13.91
8.37
17.71
Raw materials
-35.14
-27.92
-30.9
-23.68
As % of sales
47.75
50
63.04
52.36
Employee costs
-7.23
-5.93
-5.89
-5.15
As % of sales
9.82
10.62
12.02
11.39
Other costs
-13.11
-10.16
-7.06
-7.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.81
18.2
14.4
17.55
Operating profit
18.1
11.81
5.16
8.45
OPM
24.59
21.15
10.52
18.68
Depreciation
-2
-1.98
-1.55
-1.34
Interest expense
-0.54
-0.79
-0.68
-0.1
Other income
0.44
0.4
0.18
0.25
Profit before tax
15.99
9.44
3.11
7.25
Taxes
-3.92
-2.2
-0.77
-2.54
Tax rate
-24.54
-23.38
-24.77
-35.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.06
7.23
2.34
4.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.06
7.23
2.34
4.7
yoy growth (%)
66.72
208.76
-50.21
10.95
NPM
16.39
12.95
4.78
10.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.