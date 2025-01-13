Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.36
31.36
6.27
6.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.17
58.32
67.2
59.42
Net Worth
113.53
89.68
73.47
65.69
Minority Interest
Debt
7.04
18.51
14.91
10.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.52
3.97
3.42
2.68
Total Liabilities
125.09
112.16
91.8
78.8
Fixed Assets
62.91
60.63
53.46
50.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.96
11.2
10.72
10.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.06
0.7
0.8
0.76
Networking Capital
42.97
36.1
25.24
17.31
Inventories
14.66
9.93
11.64
9.08
Inventory Days
45.03
Sundry Debtors
39.31
33.35
23.65
19.93
Debtor Days
98.85
Other Current Assets
7.65
8.57
3.3
2.59
Sundry Creditors
-13.52
-12.39
-10.08
-9.87
Creditor Days
48.95
Other Current Liabilities
-5.13
-3.36
-3.27
-4.42
Cash
3.18
3.52
1.58
0.36
Total Assets
125.08
112.15
91.8
78.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.