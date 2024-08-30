1. Recommendation of Final Dividend on equity shares at 7.5 % on equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, amounting to Rs. 0.75/- per share. with regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the company has fixed 23rd september, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of entitlement of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)