Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 30th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY & HIGHLIGHTS

The summarized Audited Standalone Financial Performance of your Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and the previous Financial Year 2022-23 is tabled below:

PARTICULARS 2023-24 (Rs. in Lakhs) 2022-23 (Rs. in Lakhs) Revenue from Operations 12639.54 11154.07 Other income 115.22 135.06 Total Income 12754.76 11289.13 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 3869.22 2741.19 Less: Depreciation 349.14 320.75 Profit/loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 3520.08 2420.44 Less: Finance Cost 113.94 116.93 Profit/loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense 3406.14 2303.51 Less: Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax 3406.14 2303.51 Provision for Tax & Deferred Tax 868.27 612.22 Profit / (Loss) After Tax 2537.87 1691.29 Other Comprehensive income (net of tax effect) 3.98 23.42 Total Comprehensive income 2541.85 1714.72

Key Financial Highlights & Comparison with the Previous Financial Year:

• Total Income increased to Rs. 12754.76 Lakhs in comparison to Rs. 11289.13 Lakhs of Previous Financial Year 2022-23.

• PBT increased to Rs. 3406.14 Lakhs in comparison to Rs. 2303.51 Lakhs of Previous Financial Year 2022-23.

• PAT increased to Rs. 2537.87 Lakhs in comparison to Rs. 1691.29 Lakhs of Previous Financial Year 2022-23.

• EPS increased to Rs. 8.09 in comparison to Rs. 5.39 of Previous Financial Year 2022-23.

Further, the Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24, forming part of this Annual Report, have been prepared in accordance with the Schedule III and Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) read with the provisions of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015.

2. STATE OF AFFAIRS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND WAY AHEAD

The financial year 2023-24 has once again exceeded its own performance set in the last year. The revenue of Rs. 12639.54 lacs and profit after tax of Rs. 2537.87 lacs is best ever in the history of the company.

The companys fundamental strength lies in its robust in-house R&D center supported by highly experienced team. The companys focus is to build a sustainable business model with a focus on profitable revenue growth and launch of research based high margin products suiting to the specific needs of customers in domestic as well as overseas markets. The PAN - INDIA presence with global footprints expanding to newer territories have yielded rich dividends to your company. The company remains committed to consistently investing in R&D, exploring emerging technologies and enhancing its product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of the market.

3. DEMERGER OF AROMATIC CHEMICALS (DPO) BUSINESS:

You are well aware that the scheme of demerger of the companys aromatic chemicals (Diphenyl oxide) business has been approved by honorable NCLT Ahmedabad by its order dated 26/04/2024 and the scheme became effective w.e.f. 04/ 05/2024. The equity shares of resulting company M/s Vikram Aroma Limited have already been allotted to the shareholders of your company and we are awaiting the final approval of BSE/SEBI for the listing/trading of the shares of Vikram Aroma Limited.

The demerger shall be a synergic benefit from living off of the undertaking of your company in to Vikram Aroma Limited as the efficiency and worth of both the companies shall increase manifold. Each company would specialize in their respective core business and independently scale up their businesses by attracting specific resources and investment to support their growth. The demerger would also help each company to isolate the risks between their respective businesses, raise capital based on their individual requirements and unlock value in future.

4. DIVIDEND:

Your Board of Directors are pleased to recommend payment of Dividend at 7.5% on equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, amounting to Rs. 0.75 per share on paid up equity capital of the company to those shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Member on Record date. With a view to share the profits of the company with its shareholders, directors feel that recommendation of dividend is a way of appreciation to them. The dividend payout will result in total outflow of Rs. 2,35,18,388/- (Previous Year Rs. 1,56,78,925/-).

5. THE AMOUNTS, IF ANY, WHICH IT PROPOSES TO CARRY TO ANY RESERVES;

The company has transferred Rs. 30,00,000/- to General Reserves during the financial year 2023-24.

6. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Your Company is having dynamic, qualified, experienced, committed and versatile professionals in the Management of the Company. In pursuance to provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with relevant Rules thereunder, the personnel of the Company who acted as "Key Managerial Personnel" during the year under review are as appended below:

Name of Key Managerial Personnel Designation MR. DHIRAJLAL KARSANDAS PATEL CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR DR. DINESHKUMAR H. PATEL* WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR MR. ANKUR D PATEL WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR MR. MAHESHKUMAR KANTILAL SHAH COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER MR. MOTIBHAI DEVABHAI FOSI CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board of Directors of your Company are fully committed to steering the organization for long-term success through setting of strategies, delegating responsibilities and providing an overall direction to the business, while effectively managing risks and ensuring high quality of governance by keeping the Company on the path of Sustainable growth and development.

The details of size and composition of the Board is provided in Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

*In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, Dr. DINESHKUMAR H. PATEL, (DIN: 02583348), Whole Time Director of the Company retires by rotation at this ensuing Annual General Meeting and has offered himself for reappointment.

Further, all the Directors of the Company have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as Directors in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Also, pursuant to Schedule VI(10)(i) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 ; the Company has received a certificate from Practicing Company Secretary stating that the Directors of the Company are not debarred or disqualified by the SEBI / Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority.

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board/Committee of the Company.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Director of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section 6 of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 and complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act.

7. CHANGE IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AFTER THE CLOSURE OF FINANCIAL YEAR:

• Mr. Dineshkumar Dahyalal Mistry is appointed by board as additional non-executive independent director effective from 14th August,2024 and he is proposed to be regularized and appointed as Non -executive Independent Director subject to approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting for the 5 consecutive year from the conclusion of 30th Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 35th Annual General Meeting to be held in year 2029.

• Mrs. Aanal Parth Safi is appointed by board as additional non-executive independent director effective from 14th August,2024 and she is proposed to be regularized and appointed as Non -executive Independent Director subject to approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting for the 5 consecutive year from the conclusion of 30th Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 35th Annual General Meeting to be held in year 2029.

• Mrs. Alpaben Alpeshbhai Patel has resigned from the post of Non-Executive -Non Independent Director with effect from 14th August,2024.

• Mr. Shaileshkumar Prahladbhai Patel has resigned from the post of Non-Executive -Non Independent Director with effect from 14th August,2024.

• Mr. Bharatbhai Manubhai Shah has completed their 2nd five years term as Non-executive Independent Directors and consequently ceased to be Directors of the Company w.e.f. on 14th August, 2024.

• Mr. Thakarshibhai Maganlal Patel has completed their 2nd five years term as Non-executive Independent Directors and consequently ceased to be Directors of the Company w.e.f. on 14th August, 2024.

• Mr. Ketan Chimanlal Patel has completed their 2nd five years term as Non-executive Independent Directors and consequently ceased to be Directors of the Company w.e.f. on 14th August, 2024.

8. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD & COMMITTEE:

During the Financial Year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company met for 8(Eight) times for various agenda items of the Company, the same which were circulated well in advance to the Board. The details of the meetings are duly mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

The following are the dates on which the Board Meetings and Committee Meeting held during the year under review:

Board Meeting Audit Committee Meeting Stakeholder Committee Meeting NRC Committee Meeting 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 30-06-2023 29.05.2023 31-05-2023 11-08-2023 30-09-2023 11.08.2023 11-08-2023 04-11-2023 31-12-2023 30.03.2024 20-09-2023 13-02-2024 30-03-2024 04-11-2023 13-02-2024

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

9. BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse board in its success. The Company believes that a truly diverse board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical background, age, ethnicity, race and gender, which will help the Company to retain its competitive advantage. The Board has adopted the Board Diversity Policy which sets out the approach to diversity of the Board of Directors. The policy is available on our website at https://www.vikramthermo.com/wp-content/uploads/ 2023/33/board-diversity-policy.pdf.

10. COMMITEES OF BOARD:

The company has several committees which have been established as a part of best corporate governance practices and are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statues.

The Board has constituted following Committees:

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

• Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The details with respect to the compositions, powers, roles, terms of reference etc. of relevant committees are given in detail in the Report on Corporate Governance of the company which forms part of this Annual Report.

11. ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at (www.vikramthermo.com).

12. STATUTORY AUDITORS &AUDIT REPORT

M/s. J.T. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, (firm Registration No.109616W) had been re-appointed as statutory auditors of the company at the Annual General Meeting held on 17th September, 2022 to hold office for 5 (five) consecutive years upto the end of financial year 2026-27.

The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statement of the Company is part of this Report. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report. The Auditors comments on your companys accounts for year ended March 31, 2024 are self-explanatory in nature and do not require any explanation as per provisions of Section 134(3)(f) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013.

13. DISCLOSURE OF REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12):

During the financial year 2023-24, neither the Statutory Auditor nor the Secretarial Auditor of the Company has reported to the audit committee any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its employees or officers under section 143(12), the details of which need to be reported in Boards Report.

14. INTERNAL AUDIT AND FINANCIAL CONTROL:

The Company has appointed M/S. SAMIR M.SHAH & ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company. The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The reports of Internal Audit are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board.

15. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT:

Company has maintained necessary Cost Records and which are required to be maintained by Company Pursuant to Section-148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

As per the requirement of Section 148(3) and rule 6(2) of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit Rules) 2014, the Company is required to appoint cost auditor to conduct the cost audit for the Financial year 2023-24. Accordingly, the Board has approved the appointment of M/S. Nisha Patel & Associates, Cost Accountants (Registration No. 102667) and remuneration to be paid to him in the Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 and said agenda for the ratification of same has been proposed in forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

16. SECRETARIAL AUDIT:

Pursuant to section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the company has appointed M/s. A. SHAH & ASSOCIATES, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed as Annexure -I to the Boards

Report. The Board of Directors of the Company has discussed the remarks as mentioned in Secretarial Audit Report at arms length. The qualification raised by the Secretarial Auditor in its report and the justification of Board of Directors on the same are as follows:

QUALIFICATION JUSTIFICATION OF BOARD 1 Details of Statutory Auditor is Not updated on BSE through Management details tab on BSE Listing center. The company has taken corrective steps and updated the same on the BSE Website but the details are still not updated on the website. 2. The company has made delay of in uploading form MR-1 and MGT-14 during the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Board has also undertaken to take care of such qualification and to comply with the same in future.

17. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration / Compensation Committee framed a policy on directors appointment and remuneration of Directors including criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes, independence of directors and remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. The policy is annexed to this report as Annexure:II.

18. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All Related Party Transactions those were entered during the financial year were in ordinary course of the business of the company and were on arms length basis. There were no materially significant related party transactions entered by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the company.

All such Related Party Transactions have been placed before the Audit Committee for approval.

The policy on materiality of Related Party Transactions and also on dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.vikramthermo.com under investors/policy documents/Related Party Transaction Policy.

The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to the subsection (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, are disclosed in Form No. AOC-2 Annexure: III the same forms part of this report, pursuant to Section 134 (3) (h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

19. TRANSFER OF UNPAID/UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS TO IEPF

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 125 of Companies Act, 2013 the Unclaimed Dividend, Fixed Deposits and interest thereon which remained unpaid/unclaimed for a period of 7 years have been transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government pursuant to Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has also transferred the unclaimed shares to IEPF account.

20. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") under Regulation 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of subregulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed.

21. DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits from the public within the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the disclosures required as per Rule 8(5)(v)&(vi) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, read with Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to your Company.

22. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company believes that good Corporate Governance is a continuous process and it is our continuous endeavour to achieve good governance, by way of a conscious and continuous effort whereby ensuring the truth, transparency, accountability and responsibility in all our dealings with all our stakeholders.

A separate section on Corporate Governance Standards followed by your Company, as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 is enclosed as Annexure to this Report. The Report on Corporate Governance also contains certain disclosures required under Companies Act, 2013.

A Certificate from M/S. A. SHAH & ASSOCIATES., Practicing Company Secretaries, conforming compliance to the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, is annexed to this Report.

23. GRATUITY

The Company has already established a Group Gratuity Fund for the benefit of the employees of the company. The Group policy has been taken with Life Insurance Corporation of India (Pension and Gratuity Fund Scheme). During the year no contribution was made towards this fund.

24. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

During the year under review there are no loans, guarantees or investments under section 186 made by the company. However, in terms of provisions of Section 134(3)(g)of the Companies Act 2013, the Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments under Section 186, is annexed hereto as Annexure: IV and forms part of this Report.

25. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES REMUNERATION:

A The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of sub-section 12 of Section 197, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are forming part of this report as Annexure: V to the Directors Report.

B. The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,

2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,

2014 is not provided as no employee is paid remuneration of Rs. 8.5 Lac Per month and Rs. 1.02 Cr. Per Annum if employed for the whole year.

26. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS / OUTGO:

Particulars regarding the foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year 2023-24 is as Annexed hereto as "ANNEXURE VI".

27. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Pursuant to Sub-section 3(m) of the Section 134 of Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(3) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Every company is required to disclose about the steps taken for conservation of energy & Technology Absorption during the year in the board report of the company.

(a) Conservation of energy:

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy The company ensures that the manufacturing operations are conducted in the manner whereby optimum utilization and maximum saving of energy is achieved. (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy No alternate source of energy is available at present. However, the company is exploring various alternatives in this direction. (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments No specific investment has been made in energy conservation areas.

As the impact of measures taken for conservation and optimum utilization of energy are not quantitative, its impact on cost cannot be stated accurately.

(b) Technology absorption:

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption N.A. (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution N.A. (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) N.A. (a) the details of technology imported N.A. (b) the year of import; N.A. (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed N.A. (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof N.A. (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development Capital Expenditure - Nil Revenue Expenditure - Rs. 16,07,578.44 Total - Rs. 16,07,578.44 R&D Expenditure as % of total revenue 0.13%

The efforts are being made for energy conservation to new and innovative means. Further, the Company did not have any imported technology during the financial year.

28. RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company has developed and implemented a Risk Management Policy which includes identification of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board, may threaten the existence of the Company. Your Company has a risk identification and management framework appropriate to the size of your Company and the environment under which it operates. The process involves identifying both external and internal risks and the readiness to respond to extreme risks like calamities and disasters. Risks are being continuously identified in relation to business strategy, business continuity/contingency plans, operations and transactions, statutory / legal compliance, financial reporting, information technology system, cyber security and overall internal control framework.

29. VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177 (9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015,your Company believes in conducting business affairs in a fair and transparent manner to foster professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour via Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy. Through this Policy, the Company seeks to provide a procedure for all the employees, Directors and other stakeholders of the Company to report concerns about unethical behaviour, misconduct, violation of Companys Code of Conduct and implementation of improper practices taking place in the Company and provide for adequate safeguards in that regard and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in exceptional cases

The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.vikramthermo.com under investors / policy documents / Vigil Mechanism Policy link.

30. BRIEF OF SHAREHOLDING PATTERN:

The shareholding pattern as on 31stMarch, 2024 is as follows:

No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year: 31/33/2023 No. of Shares held at the end of the year :31/)3/2024 Category of Shareholder Demat Physical Total Shares Total % Demat Physical Total Shares Total % % Change (Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter Group) Indian 1. INDIVIDUAL / HUF 20563635 0 20563635 65.58 20678135 0 20678135 65.94 0.37 Total Shareholding 20563635 0 20563635 65.58 20678135 0 20678135 65.94 0.37 B) Public shareholding 2. BODIES CORPORATE 273594 0 273594 0.87 263307 0 263307 0.84 (0.03) 3. INDIVIDUAL 4. (CAPITAL UPTO TO Rs. 1 Lakh) 4986369 356125 5342494 17.04 4785136 325825 5110961 16.30 (0.74) 5. (CAPITAL GREATER THAN Rs. 1 Lakh) 3467538 140000 3607538 11.50 3295085 127500 3422585 10.91 (0.59) 6. ANY OTHERS (Specify) 7. HINDU UNDIVIDED FAMILY 701198 0 701198 2.24 594385 0 594385 1.90 (0.34) 8. CLEARING MEMBER 25158 0 25158 0.08 1750 0 1750 0.01 (0.07) 9. NON RESIDENT INDIANS (NRI) 278453 167000 445453 1.42 720972 167000 887972 2.83 1.41 10. IEPF 398755 0 398755 1.27 398755 0 398755 1.27 0 11. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL 25 0 25 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Public Shareholding 10131090 663125 10794215 34.42 10059390 620325 10679715 34.06 (0.37) GRAND TOTAL 30694725 663125 31357850 100.00 30737525 620325 31357850 100.00

30. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATES COMPANY

The company does not have any Subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

31. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee) has formulated and recommended to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the company which has been approved by the Board.

The CSR Policy can be accessed from the investors section on the companys website at the link http:// www.vikramthermo.com. This being the Seventh year of implementation of the CSR Policy, The company is pleased to inform the members that an amount of Rs. 41,00,000 towards its CSR obligation for 2023-24 has been spent which is over and above the requirement as specified by the Government and it is committed to further spend appropriate amount towards its obligation of the current financial year during 2023-24 as well. The Report on CSR activity is annexed as Annexure VII.

33. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

1. Disclosure under Section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

Pursuant to Section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 the company has setup the Internal complaints committee and the said committee has framed the policy "Prevention of Sexual Harassment" on prevention, prohibition and Redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment of women at the workplace. All women employees whether permanent, temporary or contractual are covered under the above policy. However, during the year no complaints were received by the Internal Complaints committee for sexual harassment from any of the women employees of the company.

34. HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENTAND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Your Company treats its "Human Resources" as one of its most significant assets. The people are the backbone of its business. The Company believes that human resources are the most significant element responsible for any organizations growth. The Company continues to focus on attracting, retaining and developing the best in class talent to deliver on its goals of Growth, Profitability and Sustainability. The Company has systems and procedures in place to provide avenues to employees for their all-round development, enhancement of skills on professional and personal levels. It operates its business affairs in a fair and transparent manner, and adheres to the highest standards of ethical behaviour and integrates practices that support environment, human rights and labour laws. All these measures aid employee satisfaction and involvement, resulting in maintenance of harmonious and cordial Industrial Relations.

35. CHANGE IN NATURE OF THE BUSINESS:

There has been no change in the nature of business of the company during the year under review.

36. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

As per corporate governance norms, a separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis outlining the business of the Company is set out in Annexure forming part of this Report.

37. SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS AGAINST COMPANY:

No significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operation in future.

38. SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL EVENTS OCCURRED DURING THE YEAR:

During the year the company has received observation letter from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on 31st May, 2023 and made an application to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 21stJuly, 2023 for the scheme of Arrangement demerger.

39. SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL EVENTS OCCURING AFTER THE BALANCE SHEETDATE:

The company has received final order from the NCLT regarding approval of the demerger of Vikram Thermo (India) Limited and Vikram Aroma Limited on 26th April, 2024 and shares of Vikram Thermo (India) Limitd to be allotted to the resulting entity Vikram Aroma Limited as ratio mentioned in the Scheme of Arrangement demerger.

40. STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY:

Pursuant to requirement under Section 134(3)(c ) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act), Directors, confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirement set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date;

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively and;

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

41. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude and sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review.

Your Directors would like to express a profound sense of appreciation for the commitment shown by the employees in supporting the Company in its continued robust performance on all fronts.