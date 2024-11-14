Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14TH November 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Further in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is closed from 01st October 2024 will remain closed up to 16th November 2024 (Both days Inclusive). With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 14th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement & Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter on 30thSeptember, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

We wish to informed you that the member of the company in their meeting held on 30th September 2024. approved the appointment of Mr. Dineshkumar Mistry and Mrs. Aanal Safi as the non executive independent director of the company.

VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on WEDNESDAY 14TH AUGUST 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. To consider and approve the Draft Director report fy 2023-24. 3. To finalize day date time of AGM of the Company and approve the draft notice of AGM. 4. To approve of Cost Audit Report for the FY 2023-24. 5. To approve Appointment of Mr. Dineshkumar Mistry (DIN: 07176951) & as the Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company 6. To approve Appointment of Mrs. Aanal Safi (DIN: 10727680) as the Additional Non-Executive Woman Independent Director 7. To approve Resignation of Mrs. Alpaben Patel (DIN: 6950180) as the Non-Executive Independent Director 8. To approve Resignation of Mr. Shaileshkumar Patel (DIN: 07395238) as the Non-Executive Independent Director following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report 2. Approval of Draft of Notice of 30th AGM, Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Secretarial Audit Report 3. Approval of Cost Audit Report 4. Approval of Appointment of Mr. Dineshkumar Mistry 5. Approval of Appointment of Mrs. Aanal Safi 6. Approval of Resignation of Mrs. Alpaben Patel 7.Approval of Resignation of Mr. Shaileshkumar Patel 07395238) as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. 8. The Board has taken note that tenure of Mr. Bharatbhai Shah as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company has been completed on 13th August, 2024 9.The Board has taken note that tenure of Mr. Thakarshibhai Patel as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company has been completed on 13th August,2024 reappointment . 11. Approval of Remuneration to Mr. Vikalp Dhirajlal Patel 12. Approval of Remuneration to Mr. Mahendrabhai Ghanshyambhai Patel (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation-33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 2. To Recommend Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any 3. To transact any other business with permission of the chair. Further In terms of companys code of internal Procedures & conduct of Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of Trading by insider framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is closed from 1st April 2024 will remain closed up to 31st May 2024. 1. Approval of audited Financial Results. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend on equity shares at 7.5 % on equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, amounting to Rs. 0.75/- per share. 3. Appointment of M/S. SAMIR M. SHAH & ASSOCIATES as an Internal auditor of the Company. 4. Appointment of M/S. A. SHAH & ASSOCIATE as a Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. Appointment of M/S. A. SHAH & ASSOCIATES, Practicing Company Secretary to issue Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year 2024-25. 6. Approval of commission of 2% over and above the salary to Mr. ANKUR DHIRAJLAL PATEL Whole Time Director of the Company subject to the Approval of Shareholders at AGM by way of Special Resolution, If Any required. 7. Approval of commission of 2% over and above the salary to Mr. DINESHKUMAR HARJIVANBHAI PATEL , Whole Time Director of the Company subject to the Approval of Shareholders at AGM by way of Special Resolution, If Any required (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Allotment of 31,35,785 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each by Vikram Aroma Limited to the shareholders of the Company under the scheme of Arrangement involving Demerger between Vikram Thermo (India) Limited and Vikram Aroma Limited

