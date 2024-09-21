The Board decided to convene the 18thAnnual General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 11:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (V C) / Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM), in compliance with the SEBI Circulars and MCA Circulars, allowing the Companies to hold the Annual General Meeting through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange with outcome of Annual General Meeting held on September 21,2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024) Vilin Bio Med Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of 18th Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)