SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹24
Prev. Close₹24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.96
Day's High₹24
Day's Low₹24
52 Week's High₹30.45
52 Week's Low₹15.4
Book Value₹16.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.48
P/E200
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.95
9.95
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.89
0.73
4.1
4.06
Net Worth
22.84
10.68
7.4
7.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Veerareddy Vallapureddy
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar Chandak
Managing Director
S Viswa Prasad
Whole-time Director
Anuj Bajpai
Non Executive Director
S Padmaja Kalyani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashdeep Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vilin Bio Med Ltd
Summary
Vilin Bio Med Limited was originally incorporated as a public limited company dated June 29, 2005, which commenced business on July 11, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad.The Company is engaged in domestic business of manufacturing Pharmaceuticals products and the Manufacturing Unit is located in Roorkee, in the State of Uttarakhand. In order to maintain competitiveness and to further the cause of Healthcare, Company has laid a R&D Foundation and state of the art Manufacturing Facility in Roorkee. The major products for manufacturing dosage forms consist of Oral Liquid (Syrups/Suspensions/Dry Powders (eta & Non eta-Lactam), Tablets & Capsules (eta & Non eta-Lactam) and External Preparations.Ointments along with similar products like Creams, Lotions, Gels or Pates are certain formulations primarily designed to be applied to the skin. Beta-Lactam are a group of medicines that are used to treat infections caused by some germs (bacteria and certain parasites). They do not work against infections that are caused by viruses - for example, the common cold or flu. There are various type of dosages in this group like Tablets, Capsules, Injection and Dry Syrups for Oral Solution. Non-Beta-Lactam Tablets & Capsule Products group medicines are generally used for general diseases like Cold, Flu, Fever, Anti-gastrological, Antimalaria,and several other viral diseases. Antibiotics are normally only prescribed for more serious bacterial infections, as many inf
Read More
The Vilin Bio Med Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vilin Bio Med Ltd is ₹33.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vilin Bio Med Ltd is 200 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vilin Bio Med Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vilin Bio Med Ltd is ₹15.4 and ₹30.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vilin Bio Med Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 26.32%, 3 Month at 17.36% and 1 Month at 19.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.