iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vilin Bio Med Ltd Share Price

24
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24
  • Day's High24
  • 52 Wk High30.45
  • Prev. Close24
  • Day's Low24
  • 52 Wk Low 15.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.96
  • P/E200
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.37
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vilin Bio Med Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

24

Prev. Close

24

Turnover(Lac.)

0.96

Day's High

24

Day's Low

24

52 Week's High

30.45

52 Week's Low

15.4

Book Value

16.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.48

P/E

200

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Vilin Bio Med Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vilin Bio Med Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vilin Bio Med Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:24 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.08%

Non-Promoter- 35.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vilin Bio Med Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.95

9.95

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.89

0.73

4.1

4.06

Net Worth

22.84

10.68

7.4

7.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vilin Bio Med Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vilin Bio Med Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Veerareddy Vallapureddy

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar Chandak

Managing Director

S Viswa Prasad

Whole-time Director

Anuj Bajpai

Non Executive Director

S Padmaja Kalyani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashdeep Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vilin Bio Med Ltd

Summary

Vilin Bio Med Limited was originally incorporated as a public limited company dated June 29, 2005, which commenced business on July 11, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad.The Company is engaged in domestic business of manufacturing Pharmaceuticals products and the Manufacturing Unit is located in Roorkee, in the State of Uttarakhand. In order to maintain competitiveness and to further the cause of Healthcare, Company has laid a R&D Foundation and state of the art Manufacturing Facility in Roorkee. The major products for manufacturing dosage forms consist of Oral Liquid (Syrups/Suspensions/Dry Powders (eta & Non eta-Lactam), Tablets & Capsules (eta & Non eta-Lactam) and External Preparations.Ointments along with similar products like Creams, Lotions, Gels or Pates are certain formulations primarily designed to be applied to the skin. Beta-Lactam are a group of medicines that are used to treat infections caused by some germs (bacteria and certain parasites). They do not work against infections that are caused by viruses - for example, the common cold or flu. There are various type of dosages in this group like Tablets, Capsules, Injection and Dry Syrups for Oral Solution. Non-Beta-Lactam Tablets & Capsule Products group medicines are generally used for general diseases like Cold, Flu, Fever, Anti-gastrological, Antimalaria,and several other viral diseases. Antibiotics are normally only prescribed for more serious bacterial infections, as many inf
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vilin Bio Med Ltd share price today?

The Vilin Bio Med Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vilin Bio Med Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vilin Bio Med Ltd is ₹33.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vilin Bio Med Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vilin Bio Med Ltd is 200 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vilin Bio Med Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vilin Bio Med Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vilin Bio Med Ltd is ₹15.4 and ₹30.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vilin Bio Med Ltd?

Vilin Bio Med Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 26.32%, 3 Month at 17.36% and 1 Month at 19.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vilin Bio Med Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vilin Bio Med Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vilin Bio Med Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.