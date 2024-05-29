TO

THE MEMBERS OF VILIN BIO MED LIMITED. HYDERABAD

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of VILIN BIO MED LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, and statement of cash flows for the period ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements"].

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profits, (changes in equity) and its cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

"Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon"

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matter that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. During the year under consideration, we have no Key Audit Matters to report.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (the Statement of Changes in Equity) & Cash Flow statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (f) According to information and explanations given to us together with our audit examination, reporting with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls we give in Annexure B to the extent applicable.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. No Dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company, hence provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Place : Hyderabad Date : 29/05/2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of M/s Vilin Bio Med

Limited, on the Financial Statements for the Year ended March 31, 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Financial Statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the Books of Accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of Audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

1) a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets, b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Fixed Assets under which Fixed

Assets are verified in a phased manner over a period for which we have received the certificate of confirmation from the Management. c. The Title Deeds of all the Immovable Properties (which are included under the head (‘Property, Plant and Equipment) are held in the name of the Company. d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipments during the year. e. As per the information given to us there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made there under. 2) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Management has conducted physical verification of Inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, and no material discrepancies were noticed on the aforesaid verification, for which we have received the certificate of confirmation from the Management. b. The Company has availed Financial Assistance from Bank or Financial Institutions.

3) The Company has not granted any Loans, secured or unsecured, to any Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties.

4) In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 in respect of the Investments and Loans. Further, in our opinion, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under Section185 and Section 186 of the Act in respect of Guarantees and Security.

5) In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any Deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

6) As informed to us that the provisions of Section 148 are not applicable to the Company.

7) (a) In our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable. However as per the information provided by the management,

Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance is not applicable to the company for the current year. (b) There is no Dues outstanding in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs on account of disputes, whereas the company has intimations and Outstanding demands under Income Tax Act,1961. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues in respect of Sales Tax, Income Tax, Custom Duties, Wealth Tax, Excise Duty and Cess that have been deposited with the appropriate authorities except in cases where there is a dispute.

8) All the transactions recorded in the books of account have been disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the year in the Tax Assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, we hereby report that: a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans or Borrowings to any Bank during the Year under review. The Company has No Outstanding Debentures during the year. b. The Company is not declared Willful Defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution or other Lender. c. The Company has raised Term Loan from any Bank or Financial Institution during the current year. d. To the extent of our check, no funds raised by the Company for short-term has been utilized for long term purposes. e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries, Associates or Joint Ventures. f. The Company has not raised loans during the Year on the Pledge of Securities held in its Subsidiaries,

Joint Ventures or Associate Companies.

10) The Company has raised the funds by way of Initial Public Offer in the month June, 2023. The Company has made an Allotment of 40,00,000 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 10 each issued at Rs. 30/-

11) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of Audit. b. No Report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the Auditors in

Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c. No Whistle Blowers Complaints were received during the year under review. As represented to us by the Management, no Whistle Blowers Complaints were received during the year under review. 12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, and accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable. 13) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to applicable transactions with related parties, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements. 14) As per the information provided to us, the company does not have an adequate Internal Audit System. 15) In our opinion, the Company has not entered in any non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable. 16) a. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has not conducted any NBFC Company during the year. b. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. 17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding Financial Year. 18) There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditors during the Financial year 2023-24.

19) On the basis of the Financial Ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of Financial Assets and payment of Financial Liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, the Auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and the Managements plans, the Auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the Audit Report and that the Company is capable of meeting its Liabilities existing at the Date of Balance Sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet Date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the

Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. 20) The Company is not liable to contribute under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xx) of the order are not applicable. 21) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company does not have any subsidiaries; associates and joint venture Therefore this clause is not applicable

For PPKG & Co Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 009655S

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VILIN BIO MED LIMITED. ("The Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.