iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vilin Bio Med Ltd Company Summary

22
(-4.76%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vilin Bio Med Ltd Summary

Vilin Bio Med Limited was originally incorporated as a public limited company dated June 29, 2005, which commenced business on July 11, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad.The Company is engaged in domestic business of manufacturing Pharmaceuticals products and the Manufacturing Unit is located in Roorkee, in the State of Uttarakhand. In order to maintain competitiveness and to further the cause of Healthcare, Company has laid a R&D Foundation and state of the art Manufacturing Facility in Roorkee. The major products for manufacturing dosage forms consist of Oral Liquid (Syrups/Suspensions/Dry Powders (eta & Non eta-Lactam), Tablets & Capsules (eta & Non eta-Lactam) and External Preparations.Ointments along with similar products like Creams, Lotions, Gels or Pates are certain formulations primarily designed to be applied to the skin. Beta-Lactam are a group of medicines that are used to treat infections caused by some germs (bacteria and certain parasites). They do not work against infections that are caused by viruses - for example, the common cold or flu. There are various type of dosages in this group like Tablets, Capsules, Injection and Dry Syrups for Oral Solution. Non-Beta-Lactam Tablets & Capsule Products group medicines are generally used for general diseases like Cold, Flu, Fever, Anti-gastrological, Antimalaria,and several other viral diseases. Antibiotics are normally only prescribed for more serious bacterial infections, as many infections get better on their own.The Company is proposing to issue size aggregating to Rs 12 crores by issuing 40,00,000 equity shares through Fresh Issue to the Public.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.