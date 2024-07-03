Vilin Bio Med Ltd Summary

Vilin Bio Med Limited was originally incorporated as a public limited company dated June 29, 2005, which commenced business on July 11, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad.The Company is engaged in domestic business of manufacturing Pharmaceuticals products and the Manufacturing Unit is located in Roorkee, in the State of Uttarakhand. In order to maintain competitiveness and to further the cause of Healthcare, Company has laid a R&D Foundation and state of the art Manufacturing Facility in Roorkee. The major products for manufacturing dosage forms consist of Oral Liquid (Syrups/Suspensions/Dry Powders (eta & Non eta-Lactam), Tablets & Capsules (eta & Non eta-Lactam) and External Preparations.Ointments along with similar products like Creams, Lotions, Gels or Pates are certain formulations primarily designed to be applied to the skin. Beta-Lactam are a group of medicines that are used to treat infections caused by some germs (bacteria and certain parasites). They do not work against infections that are caused by viruses - for example, the common cold or flu. There are various type of dosages in this group like Tablets, Capsules, Injection and Dry Syrups for Oral Solution. Non-Beta-Lactam Tablets & Capsule Products group medicines are generally used for general diseases like Cold, Flu, Fever, Anti-gastrological, Antimalaria,and several other viral diseases. Antibiotics are normally only prescribed for more serious bacterial infections, as many infections get better on their own.The Company is proposing to issue size aggregating to Rs 12 crores by issuing 40,00,000 equity shares through Fresh Issue to the Public.