Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr. Yadamakanti Madhu Sudhan Reddy as Managing Director of the company w.e.f. October 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

To consider matters related to the Annual General Meeting and other business matters Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 4 May 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has Appointed Mr. ANAND LOHIA (Membership No: A48220) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. May 04, 2023, in pursuant to Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 24 Feb 2024

Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024