Vilin Bio Med Ltd Board Meeting

20.5
(-2.84%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:49:50 PM

Vilin Bio Med CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)
Board Meeting30 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr. Yadamakanti Madhu Sudhan Reddy as Managing Director of the company w.e.f. October 03, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
To consider matters related to the Annual General Meeting and other business matters Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting4 May 20244 May 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has Appointed Mr. ANAND LOHIA (Membership No: A48220) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. May 04, 2023, in pursuant to Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting24 Feb 202424 Feb 2024
Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 24, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Vilin Bio Med Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Vilin Bio Med: Related News

No Record Found

