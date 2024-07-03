iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd Company Summary

33.92
(-4.96%)
Jan 14, 2025|01:14:00 PM

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd Summary

Vinayak Polycon International Limited was incorporated on 31 December, 2009 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956. The Company demerged from Polycon International Limited, under the Demerger Scheme approved by the Honable High Court of Rajasthan, Jaipur Bench vide Order dated 21 July 2011. The Company is presently in the business of manufacturing of Plastic Containers & Closures. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Chennai. The Company established a new factory at Kanota, Jaipur effective from 1st April, 2015.The Company has completed 13 years of journey and entering into another magnificent/ splendid year with the Mission and Vision of the Company. It is one of the market leaders of PET Products. The Company has persistent thrive and work towards expansion of business with updated technology with modern innovations, development of new processes, expanding the marketing network and research & development.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.