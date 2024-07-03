Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹40.49
Prev. Close₹40.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹41.48
Day's Low₹38.12
52 Week's High₹45.9
52 Week's Low₹20
Book Value₹15.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.75
P/E44.07
EPS0.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.7
1.41
1.29
1.25
Net Worth
4.78
4.49
4.37
4.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.54
15.57
18.92
20.66
yoy growth (%)
-25.87
-17.72
-8.39
35.26
Raw materials
-6.2
-9.12
-12.22
-13.77
As % of sales
53.76
58.6
64.56
66.66
Employee costs
-2.05
-2.03
-1.85
-1.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
0.03
0.05
0.2
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.71
-0.86
-1.05
Tax paid
0.02
-0.01
0.06
-0.1
Working capital
-0.17
-0.24
0.79
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.87
-17.72
-8.39
35.26
Op profit growth
-39.24
-14.43
-25.37
54.14
EBIT growth
-99.61
-8.98
-35.52
45.15
Net profit growth
-1,008.96
-81.1
9.67
-19.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bharat Baid
Executive Director & CFO
Vikram Baid
Independent Director
Anima Bordia
Independent Director
Niraj Nahata
Independent Director
Pawan Nahata.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shikha Natant
Director
Samta Baid
Additional Director
M.S. Bhandari
Additional Director
Tarun Dugar
Additional Director
Abhishek Laxmipat Nahata
Summary
Vinayak Polycon International Limited was incorporated on 31 December, 2009 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956. The Company demerged from Polycon International Limited, under the Demerger Scheme approved by the Honable High Court of Rajasthan, Jaipur Bench vide Order dated 21 July 2011. The Company is presently in the business of manufacturing of Plastic Containers & Closures. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Chennai. The Company established a new factory at Kanota, Jaipur effective from 1st April, 2015.The Company has completed 13 years of journey and entering into another magnificent/ splendid year with the Mission and Vision of the Company. It is one of the market leaders of PET Products. The Company has persistent thrive and work towards expansion of business with updated technology with modern innovations, development of new processes, expanding the marketing network and research & development.
The Vinayak Polycon International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd is ₹11.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd is 44.07 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinayak Polycon International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd is ₹20 and ₹45.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vinayak Polycon International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.10%, 3 Years at 36.55%, 1 Year at 73.52%, 6 Month at 45.24%, 3 Month at 4.24% and 1 Month at 1.08%.
