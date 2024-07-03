Summary

Vinayak Polycon International Limited was incorporated on 31 December, 2009 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956. The Company demerged from Polycon International Limited, under the Demerger Scheme approved by the Honable High Court of Rajasthan, Jaipur Bench vide Order dated 21 July 2011. The Company is presently in the business of manufacturing of Plastic Containers & Closures. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Chennai. The Company established a new factory at Kanota, Jaipur effective from 1st April, 2015.The Company has completed 13 years of journey and entering into another magnificent/ splendid year with the Mission and Vision of the Company. It is one of the market leaders of PET Products. The Company has persistent thrive and work towards expansion of business with updated technology with modern innovations, development of new processes, expanding the marketing network and research & development.

