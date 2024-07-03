iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinayak Polycon International Ltd Share Price

38.15
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.49
  • Day's High41.48
  • 52 Wk High45.9
  • Prev. Close40.1
  • Day's Low38.12
  • 52 Wk Low 20
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E44.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.78
  • EPS0.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.75
  • Div. Yield0
Vinayak Polycon International Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.67%

Non-Promoter- 40.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.7

1.41

1.29

1.25

Net Worth

4.78

4.49

4.37

4.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.54

15.57

18.92

20.66

yoy growth (%)

-25.87

-17.72

-8.39

35.26

Raw materials

-6.2

-9.12

-12.22

-13.77

As % of sales

53.76

58.6

64.56

66.66

Employee costs

-2.05

-2.03

-1.85

-1.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

0.03

0.05

0.2

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.71

-0.86

-1.05

Tax paid

0.02

-0.01

0.06

-0.1

Working capital

-0.17

-0.24

0.79

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.87

-17.72

-8.39

35.26

Op profit growth

-39.24

-14.43

-25.37

54.14

EBIT growth

-99.61

-8.98

-35.52

45.15

Net profit growth

-1,008.96

-81.1

9.67

-19.84

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vinayak Polycon International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bharat Baid

Executive Director & CFO

Vikram Baid

Independent Director

Anima Bordia

Independent Director

Niraj Nahata

Independent Director

Pawan Nahata.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shikha Natant

Director

Samta Baid

Additional Director

M.S. Bhandari

Additional Director

Tarun Dugar

Additional Director

Abhishek Laxmipat Nahata

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vinayak Polycon International Ltd

Summary

Vinayak Polycon International Limited was incorporated on 31 December, 2009 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956. The Company demerged from Polycon International Limited, under the Demerger Scheme approved by the Honable High Court of Rajasthan, Jaipur Bench vide Order dated 21 July 2011. The Company is presently in the business of manufacturing of Plastic Containers & Closures. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Chennai. The Company established a new factory at Kanota, Jaipur effective from 1st April, 2015.The Company has completed 13 years of journey and entering into another magnificent/ splendid year with the Mission and Vision of the Company. It is one of the market leaders of PET Products. The Company has persistent thrive and work towards expansion of business with updated technology with modern innovations, development of new processes, expanding the marketing network and research & development.
Company FAQs

What is the Vinayak Polycon International Ltd share price today?

The Vinayak Polycon International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd is ₹11.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd is 44.07 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinayak Polycon International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd is ₹20 and ₹45.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd?

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.10%, 3 Years at 36.55%, 1 Year at 73.52%, 6 Month at 45.24%, 3 Month at 4.24% and 1 Month at 1.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.67 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.33 %

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

