|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.54
15.57
18.92
20.66
yoy growth (%)
-25.87
-17.72
-8.39
35.26
Raw materials
-6.2
-9.12
-12.22
-13.77
As % of sales
53.76
58.6
64.56
66.66
Employee costs
-2.05
-2.03
-1.85
-1.77
As % of sales
17.76
13.03
9.77
8.56
Other costs
-2.62
-3.32
-3.58
-3.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.73
21.37
18.94
16.51
Operating profit
0.66
1.08
1.27
1.7
OPM
5.73
6.99
6.72
8.25
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.71
-0.86
-1.05
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.35
-0.37
-0.45
Other income
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.22
0.03
0.05
0.2
Taxes
0.02
-0.01
0.06
-0.1
Tax rate
-13.15
-34.36
123.06
-50.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.19
0.02
0.11
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.19
0.02
0.11
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-1,008.96
-81.1
9.67
-19.84
NPM
-1.66
0.13
0.59
0.49
