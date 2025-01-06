iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38.15
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinayak Polycon International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.54

15.57

18.92

20.66

yoy growth (%)

-25.87

-17.72

-8.39

35.26

Raw materials

-6.2

-9.12

-12.22

-13.77

As % of sales

53.76

58.6

64.56

66.66

Employee costs

-2.05

-2.03

-1.85

-1.77

As % of sales

17.76

13.03

9.77

8.56

Other costs

-2.62

-3.32

-3.58

-3.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.73

21.37

18.94

16.51

Operating profit

0.66

1.08

1.27

1.7

OPM

5.73

6.99

6.72

8.25

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.71

-0.86

-1.05

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.35

-0.37

-0.45

Other income

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.22

0.03

0.05

0.2

Taxes

0.02

-0.01

0.06

-0.1

Tax rate

-13.15

-34.36

123.06

-50.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.19

0.02

0.11

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.19

0.02

0.11

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-1,008.96

-81.1

9.67

-19.84

NPM

-1.66

0.13

0.59

0.49

Vinayak Polycon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinayak Polycon International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.