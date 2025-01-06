Vinayak Polycon International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
0.03
0.05
0.2
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.71
-0.86
-1.05
Tax paid
0.02
-0.01
0.06
-0.1
Working capital
-0.17
-0.24
0.79
0
Other operating items
Operating
-1.04
-0.93
0.04
-0.96
Capital expenditure
-1.04
0.98
0.32
2.33
Free cash flow
-2.08
0.04
0.36
1.36
Equity raised
2.88
2.42
1.79
1.59
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.53
1.66
4.11
3.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.26
4.13
6.26
5.97
