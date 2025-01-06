iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinayak Polycon International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.15
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Vinayak Polycon FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

0.03

0.05

0.2

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.71

-0.86

-1.05

Tax paid

0.02

-0.01

0.06

-0.1

Working capital

-0.17

-0.24

0.79

0

Other operating items

Operating

-1.04

-0.93

0.04

-0.96

Capital expenditure

-1.04

0.98

0.32

2.33

Free cash flow

-2.08

0.04

0.36

1.36

Equity raised

2.88

2.42

1.79

1.59

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.53

1.66

4.11

3.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.26

4.13

6.26

5.97

