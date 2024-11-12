Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

VINAYAK POLYCON INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosures Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)- Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On November 12, 2024 Read less.. Un-Audited Financial results for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

VINAYAK POLYCON INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 09th day of August 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (IST). at the Registered office of the Company situated at 312 Navjeevan Complex 29 Station Road Jaipur - 302 006 (Rajasthan) inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024; and 2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024; Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

VINAYAK POLYCON INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Held on May 30, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024