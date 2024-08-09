iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd AGM

35.67
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Vinayak Polycon CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
AGM 21/09/2024 Corporate Action for Fixing book closure from 15 Sep to 21 Sept 2024 for AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024) Notice of convening the 15th Annual General Meeting of the company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Proceeding of 15th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 21st September,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)

Vinayak Polycon: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinayak Polycon International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.