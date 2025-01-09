Vinayak Polycon International Ltd Management Discussions

Corporate governance is an ethically driven business process that is committed to values aimed at enhancing an organizations brand and reputation. This is ensured by taking ethical business decisions and conducting business with a firm commitment to values, while meeting stakeholders expectations. At VPIL, it is imperative that our company affairs are managed in a fair and transparent manner. This is vital to gain and retain the trust of our stakeholders.

Pursuant to SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/POLICY CELL/7/2014 dated 15th September, 2014, compliance with the provisions of Clause 49 is not mandatory for the time being for Companies having paid up equity share capital not exceeding Rs.10 crore and Net Worth not exceeding Rs.25 crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year.

Since our Company falls in the ambit of aforesaid exemption; hence compliance with the provisions of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement is not mandatory for our Company. Consequently our Company is not required to provide separate section on Corporate Governance and Managements Discussion and Analysis Report.

However, our Company has complied with all the disclosures and requirements which are applicable under all the rules, regulations for the time being in force.