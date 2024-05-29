To the members of
Vineet Laboratories Limited
Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion
We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vineet Laboratories Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below as the Key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
|
Key audit matter
|
How the matter was addressed in our audit
|
1.Revenue recognition:
|
Revenue from the sale of products is recognized when control over goods is transferred to a customer. The actual point in time when revenue is recognized varies depending on the specific terms and conditions of the sales contracts entered with customers.
|To obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence, our principal audit procedures and procedures performed by component auditors, amongst others, include the following:
|
The Company has many customers operating in various geographies and sales contracts with customers have distinct terms relating to the recognition of revenue, the right of return and price adjustments.
|
|
We identified the recognition of revenue from sale of products as a key audit matter considering:
|
Revenue is a key performance indicator for the Company. Accordingly, there could be pressure to meet the expectations of investors/ other stakeholders and/ or to meet revenue targets stipulated in performance incentive schemes for a reporting period. We have considered that there is a risk of fraud related to revenue being overstated by recognition in the wrong period or before control has passed during the year and at period end.
|
sales reversal for undelivered goods.
|
Companys assessment of accrual towards rebates, discounts, returns, service level penalties and allowances require estimates and judgement and change in these estimates can have a significant financial impact.
Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statement
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive Income, cash flows and statement of changes of equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS ) referred to in Section 133 of Companies Act 2013 read with Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards ) Rules 2015 as amended.
This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
For NSVR & ASSOCIATES LLP,
Chartered Accountants FRN No.008801S/S200060
V Gangadhara Rao N
Partner
Membership Number: 219486 UDIN: 24219486BKFBAV7725
Date: 29 May 2024 Place: Hyderabad
ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report even date
Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Vineet Laboratories Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standard on Auditing prescribed underSection143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.
Meaning of internal financial Controls over Financial reporting
A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and(3)provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
For NSVR & ASSOCIATES LLP,
Chartered Accountants FRN No.008801S/S200060
V Gangadhara Rao N
Partner
Membership Number: 219486 UDIN: 24219486BKFBAV7725
Date: 29 May 2024 Place: Hyderabad
ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report even date
(i)a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.
B) The company does not have intangible assets and hence reporting under clause(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable.
ii) a) The inventories (except for goods-in-transit and stocks held with third parties), were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For stocks held with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and in respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories/alternate procedures performed as applicable, when compared with books of account.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising of value of closing stock of inventory, receivables and payables filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters (quarter ended 30 June, 2023, 30 September 2023, 31 December 2023 and 31 March 2024). The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from the financial institutions.
b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable
For NSVR &ASSOCIATES LLP.,
Chartered Accountants (FRN No.008801S/S200060)
V Gangadhara Rao N
Partner
Membership Number: 219486 UDIN: 24219486BKFBAV7725
Date: 29 May 2024 Place: Hyderabad
