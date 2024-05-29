To the members of Vineet Laboratories Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vineet Laboratories Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below as the Key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1. Revenue recognition: Revenue from the sale of products is recognized when control over goods is transferred to a customer. The actual point in time when revenue is recognized varies depending on the specific terms and conditions of the sales contracts entered with customers. To obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence, our principal audit procedures and procedures performed by component auditors, amongst others, include the following: The Company has many customers operating in various geographies and sales contracts with customers have distinct terms relating to the recognition of revenue, the right of return and price adjustments. Compared the accounting policies in respect of revenue recognition with applicable accounting standards to test for compliance. We identified the recognition of revenue from sale of products as a key audit matter considering: Performed substantive testing of selected samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year. Revenue is a key performance indicator for the Company. Accordingly, there could be pressure to meet the expectations of investors/ other stakeholders and/ or to meet revenue targets stipulated in performance incentive schemes for a reporting period. We have considered that there is a risk of fraud related to revenue being overstated by recognition in the wrong period or before control has passed during the year and at period end. For a sample of year-end sales, we verified contractual terms of sales invoices/ contracts, shipping documents and acknowledged delivery receipts for those transactions including management assessment and quantification of any sales reversal for undelivered goods. Companys assessment of accrual towards rebates, discounts, returns, service level penalties and allowances require estimates and judgement and change in these estimates can have a significant financial impact. Verified Companys assessment of accruals of rebates, discounts, returns, service level penalties and allowances in line with the past practices to identify bias. Tested any unusual non-standard journal entries that impacted revenue recognized during the year.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report there on.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive Income, cash flows and statement of changes of equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS ) referred to in Section 133 of Companies Act 2013 read with Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards ) Rules 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by section 143(3) of the Companies Act 2013, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid financials comply with the Accounting Standards specified under of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

"Annexure A";

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statements. The Company does not have any derivatives contracts. Further there are no long term contracts for which provisions for any material foreseeable losses is required to be made. There are no amounts pending that are required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund. (a) The management has represented, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

The management has represented, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and Based on the audit procedures performed by us, which has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b), contain any material mis-statement.

The amount of dividend is in accordance with the section 123 of the Act.

The final dividend paid by the company during the year in respect of previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any dividend for the year and hence provisions of section 123 in respect of approval of dividend by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting is not applicable.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the department of company affairs, in terms of section 143 (11) of the companies Act, 2013, we give in the

"Annexure B"

a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For NSVR & ASSOCIATES LLP, Chartered Accountants FRN No.008801S/S200060

V Gangadhara Rao N

Partner Membership Number: 219486 UDIN: 24219486BKFBAV7725 Date: 29 May 2024 Place: Hyderabad

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Vineet Laboratories Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standard on Auditing prescribed underSection143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial Controls over Financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and(3)provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For NSVR & ASSOCIATES LLP, Chartered Accountants FRN No.008801S/S200060

V Gangadhara Rao N

Partner Membership Number: 219486 UDIN: 24219486BKFBAV7725 Date: 29 May 2024 Place: Hyderabad

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report even date

(i)

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. B) The company does not have intangible assets and hence reporting under clause(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii) a) The inventories (except for goods-in-transit and stocks held with third parties), were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For stocks held with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and in respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories/alternate procedures performed as applicable, when compared with books of account. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising of value of closing stock of inventory, receivables and payables filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters (quarter ended 30 June, 2023, 30 September 2023, 31 December 2023 and 31 March 2024). The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from the financial institutions.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence reporting under clause (iii)(a) to (iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained during the year by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there are certain delays in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. We have taken into consideration, the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report and provided to us, when performing our audit. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company) and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. In respect of internal audit In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended) and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future

viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause (xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable

For NSVR &ASSOCIATES LLP., Chartered Accountants (FRN No.008801S/S200060)

V Gangadhara Rao N