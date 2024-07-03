iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vineet Laboratories Ltd Share Price

56
(-2.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:20:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.11
  • Day's High58.38
  • 52 Wk High79.8
  • Prev. Close57.27
  • Day's Low55.11
  • 52 Wk Low 46.6
  • Turnover (lac)12.84
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vineet Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

57.11

Prev. Close

57.27

Turnover(Lac.)

12.84

Day's High

58.38

Day's Low

55.11

52 Week's High

79.8

52 Week's Low

46.6

Book Value

33.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vineet Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vineet Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vineet Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vineet Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.22

9.22

9.22

9.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.51

24.46

24

17.4

Net Worth

34.73

33.68

33.22

26.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

243.47

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

-198.11

0

As % of sales

81.36

0

Employee costs

-5.57

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

4.05

-0.01

Depreciation

-1.8

0

Tax paid

-2.27

0

Working capital

20.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-73,470.7

EBIT growth

-60,673.29

Net profit growth

-16,135.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vineet Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vineet Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gaddam Venkata Ramana

Whole Time Director & CFO

Bhupathiraju S Raju

Non Executive Director

Kandula Murali Mohan

Chairman & Independent Directo

Dilip V Acharekar

Additional Director

Yerukalapudi Hari Priya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rameshkumar Bandari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vineet Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Vineet Laboratories Limited (Formerly known as Ortin Laboratories Limited) is a manufacturing company of intermediates useful for the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company was incorporated on 10 November 2016 and operates in the business of in the manufacture of Drug Intermediates & Bulk Dugs.The production unit located at Malkapur Village, Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri District in Telangana State, India, is a multipurpose facility well equipped with stainless steel and glass-lined reactors with total volume of 230KL, of different volumes to suit any batch size. Special provisions are made to carry out reactions at very low temperature (up to -100C). The Company is also specialized in manufacturing and handling pyrophoric chemicals like n-Butyl Lithium.The Company export the API intermediates, fine chemicals and custom synthesis molecules. The Company is interested in collaborating with exporters who want high quality products for export to other countries. In addition to the list of products enlisted in the website, the Company can manufacture as per customer requirements ,in case having any specific requirement.The Company constructed a warehouse with facilities for sampling both, dispensing booth, packing material room, rejected material room, intermediate room and a day storage for dispensed material 20 calibrated storage tanks from 10 KL to 40 KL available to store various solvents in dedicated tanks. All tanks are equipped with sprinklers and bund walls.T
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vineet Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Vineet Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vineet Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vineet Laboratories Ltd is ₹51.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vineet Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vineet Laboratories Ltd is 0 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vineet Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vineet Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vineet Laboratories Ltd is ₹46.6 and ₹79.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vineet Laboratories Ltd?

Vineet Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.39%, 3 Years at -10.97%, 1 Year at -26.53%, 6 Month at -2.72%, 3 Month at -0.85% and 1 Month at 4.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vineet Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vineet Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.93 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vineet Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.