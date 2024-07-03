Summary

Vineet Laboratories Limited (Formerly known as Ortin Laboratories Limited) is a manufacturing company of intermediates useful for the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company was incorporated on 10 November 2016 and operates in the business of in the manufacture of Drug Intermediates & Bulk Dugs.The production unit located at Malkapur Village, Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri District in Telangana State, India, is a multipurpose facility well equipped with stainless steel and glass-lined reactors with total volume of 230KL, of different volumes to suit any batch size. Special provisions are made to carry out reactions at very low temperature (up to -100C). The Company is also specialized in manufacturing and handling pyrophoric chemicals like n-Butyl Lithium.The Company export the API intermediates, fine chemicals and custom synthesis molecules. The Company is interested in collaborating with exporters who want high quality products for export to other countries. In addition to the list of products enlisted in the website, the Company can manufacture as per customer requirements ,in case having any specific requirement.The Company constructed a warehouse with facilities for sampling both, dispensing booth, packing material room, rejected material room, intermediate room and a day storage for dispensed material 20 calibrated storage tanks from 10 KL to 40 KL available to store various solvents in dedicated tanks. All tanks are equipped with sprinklers and bund walls.T

