SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹57.11
Prev. Close₹57.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.84
Day's High₹58.38
Day's Low₹55.11
52 Week's High₹79.8
52 Week's Low₹46.6
Book Value₹33.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.22
9.22
9.22
9.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.51
24.46
24
17.4
Net Worth
34.73
33.68
33.22
26.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
243.47
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
-198.11
0
As % of sales
81.36
0
Employee costs
-5.57
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
4.05
-0.01
Depreciation
-1.8
0
Tax paid
-2.27
0
Working capital
20.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
-73,470.7
EBIT growth
-60,673.29
Net profit growth
-16,135.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gaddam Venkata Ramana
Whole Time Director & CFO
Bhupathiraju S Raju
Non Executive Director
Kandula Murali Mohan
Chairman & Independent Directo
Dilip V Acharekar
Additional Director
Yerukalapudi Hari Priya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rameshkumar Bandari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vineet Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Vineet Laboratories Limited (Formerly known as Ortin Laboratories Limited) is a manufacturing company of intermediates useful for the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company was incorporated on 10 November 2016 and operates in the business of in the manufacture of Drug Intermediates & Bulk Dugs.The production unit located at Malkapur Village, Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri District in Telangana State, India, is a multipurpose facility well equipped with stainless steel and glass-lined reactors with total volume of 230KL, of different volumes to suit any batch size. Special provisions are made to carry out reactions at very low temperature (up to -100C). The Company is also specialized in manufacturing and handling pyrophoric chemicals like n-Butyl Lithium.The Company export the API intermediates, fine chemicals and custom synthesis molecules. The Company is interested in collaborating with exporters who want high quality products for export to other countries. In addition to the list of products enlisted in the website, the Company can manufacture as per customer requirements ,in case having any specific requirement.The Company constructed a warehouse with facilities for sampling both, dispensing booth, packing material room, rejected material room, intermediate room and a day storage for dispensed material 20 calibrated storage tanks from 10 KL to 40 KL available to store various solvents in dedicated tanks. All tanks are equipped with sprinklers and bund walls.T
The Vineet Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vineet Laboratories Ltd is ₹51.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vineet Laboratories Ltd is 0 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vineet Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vineet Laboratories Ltd is ₹46.6 and ₹79.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vineet Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.39%, 3 Years at -10.97%, 1 Year at -26.53%, 6 Month at -2.72%, 3 Month at -0.85% and 1 Month at 4.30%.
