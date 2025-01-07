iifl-logo-icon 1
Vineet Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

58.03
(10.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vineet Laboratories Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

243.47

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

-198.11

0

As % of sales

81.36

0

Employee costs

-5.57

0

As % of sales

2.28

0

Other costs

-31.64

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.99

0

Operating profit

8.14

-0.01

OPM

3.34

0

Depreciation

-1.8

0

Interest expense

-2.66

0

Other income

0.38

0

Profit before tax

4.05

-0.01

Taxes

-2.27

0

Tax rate

-56.13

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

1.78

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

1.78

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-16,135.75

NPM

0.73

0

