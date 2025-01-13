Vineet Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.22
9.22
9.22
9.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.51
24.46
24
17.4
Net Worth
34.73
33.68
33.22
26.62
Minority Interest
Debt
44.3
31.09
26.51
12.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.78
2.28
1.79
2.27
Total Liabilities
80.81
67.05
61.52
41.37
Fixed Assets
26.92
26.65
21.38
19.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.18
0.13
0.14
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.32
0.23
0
0
Networking Capital
52.94
39.1
21.88
19.48
Inventories
49.39
46.17
43.54
39.69
Inventory Days
59.49
Sundry Debtors
31.6
35.16
36.2
42.71
Debtor Days
64.02
Other Current Assets
8.34
6.79
13.94
4.46
Sundry Creditors
-32.26
-34.89
-60.09
-55.99
Creditor Days
83.93
Other Current Liabilities
-4.13
-14.13
-11.71
-11.39
Cash
0.44
0.95
18.12
2.1
Total Assets
80.8
67.06
61.52
41.37
