Vineet Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

56.11
(3.24%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vineet Laborator CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Vineet Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. This is to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, i.e November 13,2024 has: Considered and approved un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024. Noted the resignation of Mr. Bhaskara Reddy Karna from the office of Independent Director w.e.f the conclusion of the meeting The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on November 13, 2024 has : Considered and approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Noted the resignation of Mr. Bhaskara Reddy Karna (DIN: 08961904) from the office of Independent Director w.e.f the conclusion of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Vineet Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on August 13, 2024 has considered and approved the following: Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Vineet Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter and the financial year ended on March 31 2024 The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on May 29, 2024 has : Considered and approved Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 4th .... Read More.. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e. , on May 29, 2024 has : Taken note of resignation of Mr. Satish Pandurang Samant (DIN : 10294920) from the office of Executive Director w.e.f May 29, 2024. Approved the resignation of Mr. Satish Pandurang Samant (DIN : 10294920) from the office of Chief Executive Officer w.e.f May 29, 2024. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e. , on May 29, 2024 has : Approved the resignation of Mr. Satish Pandurang Samant (DIN : 10294920) from the office of Chief Executive Officer w.e.f May 29, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Vineet Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and the nine months period ended on December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Third Quarter and the Nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Vineet Laborator: Related News

No Record Found

