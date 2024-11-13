Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Vineet Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on November 13, 2024 has: Considered and approved un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024. Noted the resignation of Mr. Bhaskara Reddy Karna (DIN: 08961904) from the office of Independent Director w.e.f the conclusion of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Vineet Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on August 13, 2024 has considered and approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Vineet Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter and the financial year ended on March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on May 29, 2024 has: Considered and approved Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Taken note of resignation of Mr. Satish Pandurang Samant (DIN: 10294920) from the office of Executive Director w.e.f May 29, 2024. Approved the resignation of Mr. Satish Pandurang Samant (DIN: 10294920) from the office of Chief Executive Officer w.e.f May 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

