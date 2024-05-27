To the Members of Vinyoflex Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement Opinion:

1. We have audited the standalone financial statements of Vinyoflex Limited (CIN: L25200G31993PLC019830 ) (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and cash flow statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit for the year ended on that date.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors, report thereon

1. The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

2. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

3. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

5. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

6. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As a part of an audit in accordance with as, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

3. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

4. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

5. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

6. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

7. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

[a] We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

[b] In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

[c] The Company does not have any branch and therefore, this clause is not applicable.

[d] The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

[e] In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

[f] In our opinion, there are no observations or comments on financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

[g] On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

[h] There are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remarks relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

[i] With respect to adequacy of the financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer tp our separate Report in "Annexure-B".

[j] With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its financial statements;

(b) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts, and

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Sd/- For Bhavin Associates Chartered Accountants [FRN:101383W] (Bhavin P. Bhansali) Partner Place: Rajkot M.No.043796 Date: 27/05/2024 UDIN: 24043796BKAKCH2177

ANNEXURE "A"

TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

With referred to in Paragraph-3 of our report to the shareholders of VINYOFLEX LIMITED of even date, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and as per the information and explanations given to us, the books and the records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

1. a) The company has maintained electron records showing value of fixed assets.

b) As per information & explanation given to us by the management of the company, all the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) As per information & explanation given to us by the management of the company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. As explained to us, stock of inventories has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

3. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan secured or unsecured to any parties covered in the register maintained under Section-189 of the Companies Act-2013. Therefore, the provisions of Clause-3(iii)(a) and 3(iii)(b) of the Companies [Auditors Report] Order, 2016 are not applicable to the company.

4. As per information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section-185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loan, investment, guarantees and security.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted/invited any deposits falling within the preview of provisions of Section-73 to 76 of any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act-2013 and rules framed the under.

6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not required of maintain cost records as per the provisions of Clause-3(vi) of the companies [Auditors Report] order, 2016 specified by the Central Government under Section-148(l) of the Companies Act-2013.

7. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

8. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to any financial institution of Bank or Debenture holders during the year.

9. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the term loan is applied for the purpose for which loan was obtained.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, neither any fraud by the company nor any fraud on the company by its officers and employees has been noticed or reported during the financial year.

11. According to the information and explanation given to us, the managerial remuneration paid or provided, are in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Sectioin-197 read with Schedule-V to the Companies Act.

12. As the company is not a Nidhi Company, the provisions of Clause-3(xii) of the Companies [Auditors Report] Order, 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections-177 and 188 of the Companies Act-2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards;

14. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the requirement of Section-42 of the companies Act-2013 regarding preferential allotment and the amount raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

15. Based on the audit procedures performed and the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors of persons connected with him. So the Clause-3(xv) of the Companies [Auditors Report] Order, 2016 is not applicable to the company.

16. The company is not required to be registered under Section-45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence the Clause-3(xvi) of the Companies (Auditor Report) Order 2016 is not applicable to the company.

17. The company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There is resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, Clause-3(xviii) of the Order is applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption nothing has come to our attentions, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under Sub-Section (5) of Section-135 of the Companies Act-2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, Clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

Sd/- Place: Rajkot For, Bhavin Associates Chartered Accountants Date : 27.05.2024 Firm Registration NO.101383W UDIN:24043796BKAKCH2177 Bhavin P.Bhansali Partner Membership No.: 043796

AHNEXURE B TO THE IMDEPENDEMT AUDITORS REPORT OW THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF V1HYOFLEX LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31” MARCH. 2024.

Report on the internal financial control with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause-(i) of Subsection 3 of Section-143 of the Companies Act-2013.0

(Referred to in Paragraph-1 A(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement’ section of our report of even date).

Opinion:

We have audited the internal financial control with reference to financial statement of Vinyoflex Limited ("the company") as at 31st March-2024 in conjunction with my/our audit of the financial statements of the Company for they are ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respect, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March,2024 based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ("the Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for

Establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditor Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and standards on the auditing, prescribed under Section-143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining and understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operative effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that(l) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and disposition of the assets of the Company: and(2 ) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessaiy to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or des position of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements:

Because of inherent limitations of internal financial control with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management over ride of control, material misstatement due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projection of any evaluation of the internal financial control with reference to financial statements to future period are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in condition of that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedure may deteriorate.