Vinyoflex Ltd Share Price

75.5
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open77
  • Day's High78.3
  • 52 Wk High142.9
  • Prev. Close78.45
  • Day's Low75
  • 52 Wk Low 71.25
  • Turnover (lac)1.55
  • P/E10.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72.35
  • EPS7.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vinyoflex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

77

Prev. Close

78.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1.55

Day's High

78.3

Day's Low

75

52 Week's High

142.9

52 Week's Low

71.25

Book Value

72.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.61

P/E

10.62

EPS

7.39

Divi. Yield

0

Vinyoflex Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Vinyoflex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vinyoflex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.98%

Foreign: 4.98%

Indian: 46.34%

Non-Promoter- 48.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vinyoflex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.32

4.32

4.32

4.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.9

22.22

18.76

16.72

Net Worth

30.22

26.54

23.08

21.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

34.73

37.7

38.99

33.78

yoy growth (%)

-7.87

-3.3

15.41

8.64

Raw materials

-27.43

-27.82

-30.46

-25.75

As % of sales

78.98

73.79

78.1

76.22

Employee costs

-1.54

-1.9

-1.67

-1.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.22

3.4

2.46

2.57

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.32

-0.29

-0.27

Tax paid

-0.57

-0.89

-0.69

-0.7

Working capital

2.11

3.53

1.69

1.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.87

-3.3

15.41

8.64

Op profit growth

-32.67

34.17

-2.59

-3.23

EBIT growth

-32.01

36.17

-5.95

-1.06

Net profit growth

-34.32

41.24

-4.9

10.22

No Record Found

Vinyoflex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vinyoflex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & Chief Executive Off

Mansukhlal Premji Patel

Managing Director

Vinod Khimji Tilva

Executive Chairman

Nila Uday Tilva

Independent Director

Sanjivkumar Vasantbhai Chaniara

Independent Director

Khushal Narendrabhai Barmeda

Independent Director

Jasmin Kantilal Chapala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul R Khokhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vinyoflex Ltd

Summary

Vinyoflex Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 14th July 1993 with Register of Companies, Gujarat. The Company was later on converted into Public Limited and received Certificate dated 22.11.94. Shri Mansukhlal Patel founded Vinyoflex a PVC films and sheets manufacturing company and led its evolution as a national leader in the India.The Company is having 2 lines of 4 roll calendared unit. Their product range includes PVC films and sheeting both plane and printed, flexible rigid & semi-rigid for application such as rainwear, shower curtains file covers table covers car matt, stationary products etc. They also manufacture cable wrap tape, insulation tape, wire harness tape, vinyl wall cover, PVC flexible sheeting for urine bags. The company is a ISO 9000-2000 certified company.Apart from this, Vinyoflex dealer Network is spread throughout the country. The ever growing field of PVC film poses challenges to manufacturers and Vinyoflex is ready to face up all challenges. All the products manufactured are of highest quality. It has a very wide network of deals and most of the products are generally consumed by other PVC sheeting product manufacturers.
Company FAQs

What is the Vinyoflex Ltd share price today?

The Vinyoflex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vinyoflex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinyoflex Ltd is ₹32.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vinyoflex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vinyoflex Ltd is 10.62 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vinyoflex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinyoflex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinyoflex Ltd is ₹71.25 and ₹142.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vinyoflex Ltd?

Vinyoflex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.97%, 3 Years at 35.69%, 1 Year at -12.82%, 6 Month at -16.57%, 3 Month at -24.39% and 1 Month at -5.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vinyoflex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vinyoflex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.67 %

