SectorPlastic products
Open₹77
Prev. Close₹78.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.55
Day's High₹78.3
Day's Low₹75
52 Week's High₹142.9
52 Week's Low₹71.25
Book Value₹72.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.61
P/E10.62
EPS7.39
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.9
22.22
18.76
16.72
Net Worth
30.22
26.54
23.08
21.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.73
37.7
38.99
33.78
yoy growth (%)
-7.87
-3.3
15.41
8.64
Raw materials
-27.43
-27.82
-30.46
-25.75
As % of sales
78.98
73.79
78.1
76.22
Employee costs
-1.54
-1.9
-1.67
-1.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.22
3.4
2.46
2.57
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.32
-0.29
-0.27
Tax paid
-0.57
-0.89
-0.69
-0.7
Working capital
2.11
3.53
1.69
1.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.87
-3.3
15.41
8.64
Op profit growth
-32.67
34.17
-2.59
-3.23
EBIT growth
-32.01
36.17
-5.95
-1.06
Net profit growth
-34.32
41.24
-4.9
10.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & Chief Executive Off
Mansukhlal Premji Patel
Managing Director
Vinod Khimji Tilva
Executive Chairman
Nila Uday Tilva
Independent Director
Sanjivkumar Vasantbhai Chaniara
Independent Director
Khushal Narendrabhai Barmeda
Independent Director
Jasmin Kantilal Chapala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul R Khokhar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vinyoflex Ltd
Summary
Vinyoflex Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 14th July 1993 with Register of Companies, Gujarat. The Company was later on converted into Public Limited and received Certificate dated 22.11.94. Shri Mansukhlal Patel founded Vinyoflex a PVC films and sheets manufacturing company and led its evolution as a national leader in the India.The Company is having 2 lines of 4 roll calendared unit. Their product range includes PVC films and sheeting both plane and printed, flexible rigid & semi-rigid for application such as rainwear, shower curtains file covers table covers car matt, stationary products etc. They also manufacture cable wrap tape, insulation tape, wire harness tape, vinyl wall cover, PVC flexible sheeting for urine bags. The company is a ISO 9000-2000 certified company.Apart from this, Vinyoflex dealer Network is spread throughout the country. The ever growing field of PVC film poses challenges to manufacturers and Vinyoflex is ready to face up all challenges. All the products manufactured are of highest quality. It has a very wide network of deals and most of the products are generally consumed by other PVC sheeting product manufacturers.
Read More
The Vinyoflex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinyoflex Ltd is ₹32.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vinyoflex Ltd is 10.62 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinyoflex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinyoflex Ltd is ₹71.25 and ₹142.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vinyoflex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.97%, 3 Years at 35.69%, 1 Year at -12.82%, 6 Month at -16.57%, 3 Month at -24.39% and 1 Month at -5.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.