Summary

Vinyoflex Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 14th July 1993 with Register of Companies, Gujarat. The Company was later on converted into Public Limited and received Certificate dated 22.11.94. Shri Mansukhlal Patel founded Vinyoflex a PVC films and sheets manufacturing company and led its evolution as a national leader in the India.The Company is having 2 lines of 4 roll calendared unit. Their product range includes PVC films and sheeting both plane and printed, flexible rigid & semi-rigid for application such as rainwear, shower curtains file covers table covers car matt, stationary products etc. They also manufacture cable wrap tape, insulation tape, wire harness tape, vinyl wall cover, PVC flexible sheeting for urine bags. The company is a ISO 9000-2000 certified company.Apart from this, Vinyoflex dealer Network is spread throughout the country. The ever growing field of PVC film poses challenges to manufacturers and Vinyoflex is ready to face up all challenges. All the products manufactured are of highest quality. It has a very wide network of deals and most of the products are generally consumed by other PVC sheeting product manufacturers.

