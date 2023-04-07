To, The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 31st Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the Audited Financial Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

The Board’s Report shall be prepared based on the stand alone audited financial statements of the company.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial performance for the year ended on 31st March 2024 is summarized as under: (Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Revenue From Operations including other income 4604.78 5611.87 Profit and loss before interest, Depreciation & taxation 594.15 533.63 Less: Interest & Financial Expenses, Depreciation (52.3) (30.73) (45.86) (37.17) Profit Before Taxation 495.99 465.73 Less: Provisions for Taxation (122.00) (115.50) Add: Deferred Tax Liability (Liability) (6.20) (4.07) Excess Provision for earlier years 0.38 0.55 Net Profit / (Loss) Available 368.17 346.71

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANY’S WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIR:

Members would be pleased to note that the company has achieved significant growth for the year under review. During the year company has earned revenue from operation of Rs. 4604.78 Lakh compared to previous year revenue of Rs.5611.87 and Net Profit after Tax Rs. 368.17 Lakh compared to previous year Net Profit after Tax of Rs. 346.70 Lakh.

Company has Increased Net Profit after Tax of Rs. 21.47 Lakh compared to previous year profit. Your company hopes to increase its presence in the business in whole market in the coming years, and also its profitability.

DIVIDEND:

In view of the Company’s profitable performance, the Board of Directors desire to retain the profit for the purposes of the plugging back into the business operations and hence do not recommend any dividend for the year 2023-24.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The closing balance of the retained earnings of the Company for FY 2024, after all appropriation and adjustments was Rs. 2590.45 lakhs.

TAXATION:

Provision for taxation/taxation of Rs. 122.00 lakhs on company income has been made after considering taxable profit of the company.

CREDIT RATING

The Company has zero debt; hence no rating has been obtained from any rating agencies during the year.

REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATION AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Company is focusing to achieve its growth track in current sluggish market situation.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Risks are events, situations or circumstances which may lead to negative consequences on the Companys businesses. Risk management is a structured approach to manage uncertainty. A formal enterprise wide approach to Risk Management is being adopted by the Company and key risks will now be managed within a unitary framework. As a formal roll-out, all business divisions and corporate functions will embrace Risk Management Policy and Guidelines, and make use of these in their decision making. Key business risks and their mitigation are considered in the annual/strategic business plans and in periodic management reviews. The risk management process in our multi-business, multi-site operations, over the period of time will become embedded into the Company’s business systems and processes, such that our responses to risks remain current and dynamic.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The Company has enhanced its production capacity, these would be not fully utilized presently but it’s catering to demand rise in future. The demand growth and recovery in market situation can achieve Company’s target and utilize maximum of its capacity.

The higher inflation rate resulting in higher interest rate and hike in raw material price may adversely affect your Company’s financial performance.

RISK FACTORS

Your Company regularly monitors the various risks associated with its business. The Company is identifying, minimizing and mitigating the risks and same are reviewed periodically. The Company has formed Risk Management Process attempts to provide confidence to the shareholders that the Companies risks are known and well-managed. Your Company has identified the major risks for its operations are:

(1) Economic Risks (2) Industrial Risks.

The Risk mitigation process reviewed by Audit and Risk Management Committee of your company.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY :

No changes in the business of the company occurred during the year under review

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There is no any Material changes occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year of the Company to which the balance sheet relates.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY’S OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

There is no any prosecution on company and on its Directors during the financial year.

DEPOSIT

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review falling within the purview of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time.

DETAILS OF LOAN GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE AND GUARANTEE GIVEN COVERED U/S 186 (4) OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013:

No loans or investments were given / made during the financial year under section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. The company has not given any Corporate Guarantees in respect of any loans during the year.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto shall be disclosed in Form No. AOC-2. - ANNEXURE A

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

The Company has in place proper and adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of its business, size and complexity of its operations. Internal control systems comprising of policies and procedures are designed to ensure reliability of financial reporting, timely feedback on achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with policies, procedure, applicable laws and regulations, and that all assets and resources are acquired economically, used efficiently and adequately protected. The Company, through its own, independent Internal Audit Department carries out periodic audits based on the annual audit plan approved by the Audit Committee, and inter alia, tests the design, adequacy And operating effectiveness of the internal controls. Significant observations including recommendation for improvement of business processes are reviewed by the Management before reporting to the Audit Committee, which reviews the Internal Audit reports, and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations.

INSURANCE

The assets of the company including building, plant & machinery, stocks, etc. wherever necessary and to the extent required have been adequately insured against various risk.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS & HUMAN RESOURCES

The company treats its all manpower as a valuable assets and growth of the company is possible only through entire workforce working in the company. The industrial relation with workmen and staff continued to be extremely cordial during the year under review.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Disclosures in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 have been provided in the Report on Corporate Governance.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There are no Employees drawing remuneration to which section 197 read with Rule 5 (2) of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 applies.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE:

The board of directors is considering the importance of Corporate Governance; your company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and adheres to the corporate governance requirement set out by Companies Act 2013 and SEBI.

A certificate from the statutory auditors of the company regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance has been obtained and is enclosed herewith ANNEXURE B

CEO & CFO CERTIFICATION

Pursuant to the provisions of clause 49 of the listing agreement/regulation 17(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the CEO & CFO Certificate for preparation of financial statements etc., is forming part of corporate Governance report annexed to this report. ANNEXURE C

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board of Directors met 6 (SIX) on 07.04.2023, 24.05.2023, 04.08.2023, 01.09.2023, 06.11.2023 and 31.01.2024 times during the financial year.

DIRECTORS

A) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Vinodkumar Khimji Tilva becomes the Chairperson of the Company. Mrs. Nila Uday Tilva continued as an executive Director and Women Director of the company.

Mrs. Nila Uday Tilva who retires from the Board by rotation, and being eligible, offer herself for re-appointment.

Due to advanced age and health issues, Mr. Mansukhlal Premjibhai Patel has resigned as an executive director and CEO of the Company. With effect from 29th July 2024.

Mr. Rahul Mansukhbhai Patel has been appointed as an executive director and CEO of the company. With effect from 29th July 2024.

B) Formal Annual Evaluation:

A formal evaluation mechanism is in place for evaluating the performance of the Board, the Committees thereof, individual Directors and the Chairman of the Board. The evaluation was done based on the criteria which includes, among others, providing strategic perspective, Chairmanship of Board and Committees, attendance and preparedness for the meetings, contribution at meetings, effective decision making ability, role of the Committees etc. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Definition of Independence of Directors is derived from Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges, Company Manual and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the confirmation / disclosures received from the Directors under section 149(7) of the Companies Act 2013 and on evaluation of the relationships disclosed, the following Non-Executive Directors are considered as Independent Directors:-

1. Mr. SANJIVKUMAR VASANTBHAI CHANIARA

2. Mr. KHUSHAL NARENDRA BARMEDA

3. Mr. JASMINBHAI KANTILAL CHAPALA

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION:

Remuneration (includes PF, Bonus and leave encashment) paid to Managing Director and Directors amount of Rs. 4.20 lakhs during the year 2023-24 was within the limit prescribed under the companies Act 2013.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Audit Committee:

The composition of the Audit Committee and details of the meetings as attended by the Members of the Committee are as given below:

Name Designation Mr. Khushal Narendra Barmeda Non Executive (Independent) (Chairman) Mr. Sanjivkumar Vasantbhai Chaniara Non Executive (Independent) Mr. Jasminbhai Kantilal Chapala Non Executive (Independent) Mrs. Nila Uday Tilva Executive Director Mr. Rahul R. Khokhar Secretary

The minutes of the Audit committee is noted and considered by the Board of directors at the subsequent Board meetings.

The Audit Committee met 4 times during the year under review

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Name Designation Mr. Khushal Narendra Barmeda Non Executive (Independent) (Chairman) Mr. Sanjivkumar Vasantbhai Chaniara Non Executive (Independent) Mr. Jasminbhai Kantilal Chapala Non Executive (Independent)

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated a policy relating to the appointment, remuneration and removal of Executive Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Other Senior Management Personnel of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act.

The Committee met 4 times during the year.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Name Designation Mr. Khushal Narendra Barmeda Non Executive (Independent) (Chairman) Mr. Sanjivkumar Vasantbhai Chaniara Non Executive (Independent) Mr. Jasminbhai Kantilal Chapala Non Executive (Independent) Mr. Mansukhlal Patel Executive Director

The Committee met 1 time during the year.

DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

The Company has in place a whistle blower policy, to support the Code of Business Ethics.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Bhavin Associates, Chartered Accountants having Membership No. 043796 (Firm Registration No: 0101383W) had been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the Annual General Meeting of the Company held for FY-2020-21 till the conclusion of sixth Annual General Meeting of the company to be held for the FY 2025-26 and that the Board of Directors had been authorized to fix such remuneration as agreed upon between the Auditors and the Board of Directors. They have confirmed their eligibility for F.Y 2024-25 under section 141 of companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed thereunder.

AUDITORS’ REPORT

The explanations or comments by the Board on every qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the auditor in his report shall be given.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to provision of section 204 (1) of the Companies Act 2013, the board has appointed Mr. Chetan D. Shah, Company Secretary in whole time Practice (Mem.No.5131), as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 is annexed herewith to this report in the prescribed format (MR-3). The observations of Secretarial Auditor in their report are self-explanatory and do not require further explanation.

ANNEXURE D

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN:

The Company is not required to prepare an extract of the annual return in Form No. MGT 9 as per provision of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, it shall not form part of the Board’s report.

WEB LINK OF ANNUAL RETURN:

As per the provisions of section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return of the Company for the FY 2023-24 is placed on the website of the Company and weblink for the same is http:// www.vinyoflex.com.

SHARE CAPITAL:

Your company has not issued any equity shares during the year under review.

Share Capital of the Company Mention in Following Manner.

Authorized share capital

Types of Shares Number of shares Nominal value Total amount Equity Shares 50,00,000 10 Each 5,00,00,000 Preference shares Nil Nil Nil Other Securities Nil Nil Nil

Subscribed Capital

Types of Shares Number of shares Nominal value Total amount Equity Shares 43,19,000 10 Each 4,31,90,000 Preference shares Nil Nil Nil Other Securities Nil Nil Nil

Issued Capital

Types of Shares Number of shares Nominal value Total amount Equity Shares 43,19,000 10 Each 4,31,90,000 Preference shares Nil Nil Nil Other Securities Nil Nil Nil

Paid up Capital

Types of Shares Number of shares Nominal value Total amount Equity Shares 43,19,000 10 Each 4,31,90,000 Preference shares Nil Nil Nil Other Securities Nil Nil Nil

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: ANNEXURE E

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign Earning and outgo as required under section 134 (3)(m)of the companies Act 2013 read with Rule 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2015 is attached to this report. ANNEXURE E

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Since the company does not fall in the criteria mentioned in Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the said provisions do not apply to our company.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The company has complied with the applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from Banks and Financial Institutions.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors’ Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

GREEN INITIATIVES:

Electronic copies of the Annual Report 2023-24 and Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting are sent to all members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depository participant(s) and Registrar& Share Transfer Agent as on 30.08.2024. The requirements of sending physical copy of the Notice of the AGM and Annual Reports to the Members have been dispensed with vide said MCA Circulars and SEBI Circular dated May 12, 2020, January 15, 2021, May 13, 2022 and January 5, 2023. Additionally, the Notice of the AGM and the Annual Report are also being uploaded on the website of the Company www.vinyoflex.com.

For members who have not registered their email addresses, physical copies of the Annual Report 2023-24 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting under Section 101 of the Companies Act, 2013 are sent in the permitted mode after payment of such fees as may be decided by board of directors from time to time

Your Company provides e-voting facility to all its members to enable them to cast their votes electronically on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. This is pursuant to the Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Directors thank the Company’s employees, customers, vendors, investors and academic partners for their continuous support.

The Directors also thank the Government of India, Governments of various states in India, Governments of various countries and concerned Government departments and agencies for their co-operation.