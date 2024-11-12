|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|VINYOFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|VINYOFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other business with permission of Chair if any Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|VINYOFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 2)Appointment of practicing company secretary as secretarial auditor. 3.) Any other business with permission of Chair if any AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QURTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27.05.2024 Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|VINYOFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended 31.12.2023 and other transactions with the permission of chair. Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
