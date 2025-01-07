Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.73
37.7
38.99
33.78
yoy growth (%)
-7.87
-3.3
15.41
8.64
Raw materials
-27.43
-27.82
-30.46
-25.75
As % of sales
78.98
73.79
78.1
76.22
Employee costs
-1.54
-1.9
-1.67
-1.59
As % of sales
4.45
5.04
4.29
4.72
Other costs
-3.16
-4.12
-3.99
-3.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.1
10.94
10.24
10.33
Operating profit
2.59
3.85
2.86
2.94
OPM
7.46
10.21
7.35
8.71
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.32
-0.29
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.16
-0.15
-0.2
Other income
0.12
0.04
0.04
0.1
Profit before tax
2.22
3.4
2.46
2.57
Taxes
-0.57
-0.89
-0.69
-0.7
Tax rate
-25.86
-26.31
-28.09
-27.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.64
2.5
1.77
1.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.64
2.5
1.77
1.86
yoy growth (%)
-34.32
41.24
-4.9
10.22
NPM
4.73
6.64
4.55
5.52
