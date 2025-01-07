iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinyoflex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

76.88
(1.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

34.73

37.7

38.99

33.78

yoy growth (%)

-7.87

-3.3

15.41

8.64

Raw materials

-27.43

-27.82

-30.46

-25.75

As % of sales

78.98

73.79

78.1

76.22

Employee costs

-1.54

-1.9

-1.67

-1.59

As % of sales

4.45

5.04

4.29

4.72

Other costs

-3.16

-4.12

-3.99

-3.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.1

10.94

10.24

10.33

Operating profit

2.59

3.85

2.86

2.94

OPM

7.46

10.21

7.35

8.71

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.32

-0.29

-0.27

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.16

-0.15

-0.2

Other income

0.12

0.04

0.04

0.1

Profit before tax

2.22

3.4

2.46

2.57

Taxes

-0.57

-0.89

-0.69

-0.7

Tax rate

-25.86

-26.31

-28.09

-27.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.64

2.5

1.77

1.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.64

2.5

1.77

1.86

yoy growth (%)

-34.32

41.24

-4.9

10.22

NPM

4.73

6.64

4.55

5.52

