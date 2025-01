Vinyoflex Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

VINYOFLEX LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The financial performance for the year ended on 31st March 2011 is summarized as under: Particulars 31/03/2011 31/03/2010 Profit/Lass before Depreciation, Interest Taxes 14178773 11084976 Less: Interest 3554244 3252421 Depreciation 2746925 2671601 Profit before Tax 7877604 5160954 Provisions for Taxation 2800000 1685000 Profit after Tax 5077604 3475954 Add: Bal. brought forward from previous year 16869187 13297544 Add: Deferred Tax Liability (Net) 284266 95690 Less: Tax Adjustments of Previous Year 1435 0.00 Balance Carried to Balance Sheet 22232492 16869188 PERFORMANCE: Members would be pleased to note that the company has achieved significant growth for the year under review. During the year company has achieved the sales of Rs. 2178.26 Lacs and Net Profit After Tax Rs. 53.62 Lacs compare to pervious year sales of Rs. 1768.59 Lacs and net profit After Tax of Rs.35.72 Lacs. Company has increase the sales of Rs. 409.67 Lacs Net Profit After Tax of Rs. 17.96 Lacs compare to to previous year. Your company hopes to increase its presence in the business in whole market in the coming years, which will significantly increase the top line and also its profitability.