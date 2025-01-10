The Members of Vippy Spinpro Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying lnd AS Financial Statements of Vippy Spinpro Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including the material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid lnd AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("lnd AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("lnd AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the aforesaid financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143( 10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilitiesfor the Audit ofthe Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the following matters to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Contingent liabilities in respect of litigations not acknowledged as Liabilities (Note No. 32). Our audit approach involved: - The Company has materially uncertain labour and taxes litigation under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. The Companys assessment is supported by the facts of matter, their own judgment, past experience, and advices from legal consultants wherever considered necessary. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes may significantly impact the Companys reported profit and the Balance Sheet. a. Understanding the current status of the litigations of labour disputes; We determined the above area as a Key Audit Matter in view of associated uncertainty relating to the outcome of these matters. b. Examining communication received from various Authorities/ Judicial forums and follow up action thereon; c. Evaluating the merit of the subject matter under consideration with reference to available independent legal advice; and d. Review and analysis of evaluation of the contentions of the Company through discussions, collection of details of the subject matter under consideration and the likely outcome.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report such as Directors Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, etc., but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India and IndAS specified under Section 133 ofthe Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting, unless the management cither intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and arc considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional j udgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override ofintemal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Our separate report on the same is enclosed with this audit report marked as Annexure B.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors inti) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thoughttobear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Anncxurc A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) ofthe Act, were report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for thepurposes of our audit of the accompanying financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none ofthe directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness ofthe Companys internal financial controls overfinancial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements - ReferNote 32 to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31,2024.

(iii) There was no amoun t required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

(iv) Reporting on loans, advances and investment-

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has neither paid nor declared any dividend during the year. Therefore, compliance of Section 123 of the Act is not required.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For R. S. Bansal & Company

Chartered Accountants FRN: 000939C

Place: Dewas (CA. Vijay Bansal)

Date: May 14*, 2024 Partner

UDIN: 24075344BKFGEK8781 M No. 075344

Annexure Ato the Independent Auditors Report

As referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Vippy Spinpro Limited for

the year ended March 31,2024

(i) With respect to the property, plant and equipment and intangible assels-

a. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us-

(A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment including investment property.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the said Order is not applicable.

b. The company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment including investment property under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of two years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment including investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements arc duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in Note no. 2 to the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d. The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the said Order is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) According to the information and explanation given to us

a. the inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management at regular intervals. In our

opinion, the procedure of physical verification of inventories followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business, and no material discrepancy of 10% or more exists in the aggregate in each class of inventory.

b. the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at various points of time during the year from bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising the value of closing stock of inventory, receivables and payables filed by the Company with such bank arc in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(Hi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the verification of the records of the company, the company has neither made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the said Order is not applicable.

(iv) As per information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan or given guarantee on such loan covered under Section 185 of the Act and the company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investment made.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the company has not accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits under Section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the said Order is not applicable.

t?v uavb uiuaui^ nvitwtu uib uvjv^iva Ui cik^wvjluiio mauiuuubu uy uiw. v.wnipau^ piusuam iu uit v_uuipamt3 i

Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) ofthc Act in respect of products where, the maintenance of cost records has been specified, and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) With respect to the payment of statutory ducs-

a. According to the information and explanation given to us, and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues relating to Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duties of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to it with appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues payable which are outstanding as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of Income tax, Custom duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess, Professional tax and other statutory liabilities which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute other than mentioned below:

S. No. Name of the Statute (Nature of the Dues) Forum where Matter is pending Period to which the amounts relates Amount (fin Lakhs) 1. Income-tax Act, 1961 CIT(A)-NFAC Delhi F.Y. 2012-13 45.53 2. M.P. Industrial Relation Act Honble M. P High Court /Labour Court 2014-15 to 2023-24 88.28 3. Central Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Joint Commissioner of State Tax F.Y. 2017-18 11.27 4. Central Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Joint Commissioner of State Tax F.Y. 2018-19 4.78

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(viii) of the said Order is not applicable.

(ix) According to the information and explanation given to us

a. The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in payment of interest thereon to any lender;

b. The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c. The terms loans were applied only for those purpose for which they were obtained;

d. Funds raised for short-term basis were not utilized for long-term purposes;

e. The company has no subsidiary, associate or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the said Order is not applicable.

f. The company has no subsidiary, associate or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the said Order is not applicable.

(x) With respect to the initial/further public offer and private placement of sccurities-

a. As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any money through Initial/Further Public Offer during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xXa) of the said Order is not applicable.

b. As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the said Order is not applicable.

(xi) With respect to the instances and reporting of fraud-

a. As per the information and explanation given to us, no fraud has been committed by the company or on the company during the year. Nothing was noticed and reported in this regard.

b. As per the information and explanation given to us, no report u/s 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As per the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the said Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in notes to the financial statements.

(xiv) With respect to the system of internal audita. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has an internal

audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Internal Auditor issued till the date of signing of our report relevant to the year under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvf) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the audit procedures performed by us -

a. The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934(2 ofl934);

b. The company has neither conducted any Non-Banking Financial Activity nor Housing Finance Activity;

c. Since, the company is not a Non-Banking Financial Company ("NBFC") as per regulation of RBI, it is also not a Core Investment Company ("CIC");

d. The Group has no company which is a Core Investment Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the said Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in notes to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fell due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the verification of the records of the company, we report that-

a. In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VH of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to Section 135(5) of the Act.

b. There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance ofprovision of Section 135(6) ofthe Act.

For R. S. Bansal & Company

Chartered Accountants FRN: 000939C

(CA. Vijay Bansal)

Place: Dewas Partner

Date: May 14*, 2024 M n„. 075344

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vippy Spinpro Limited, ("the Company"), as of 31" March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act,

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the institute of chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that-

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company;

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information, and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 "March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R. S. Bansal & Company

Chartered Accountants FRN: 000939C

(CA. Vijay Bansal)

Place: Dewas

Date: : May 14*, 2024 Partner

UDIN: 24075344BKFGEK8781 M No. 075344