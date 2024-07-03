iifl-logo-icon 1
Vippy Spinpro Ltd Share Price

183
(-2.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open188.35
  • Day's High190
  • 52 Wk High228.3
  • Prev. Close188.35
  • Day's Low181.1
  • 52 Wk Low 133.5
  • Turnover (lac)9.38
  • P/E12.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value138.39
  • EPS14.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)107.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vippy Spinpro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

188.35

Prev. Close

188.35

Turnover(Lac.)

9.38

Day's High

190

Day's Low

181.1

52 Week's High

228.3

52 Week's Low

133.5

Book Value

138.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

107.42

P/E

12.63

EPS

14.91

Divi. Yield

0

Vippy Spinpro Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vippy Spinpro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vippy Spinpro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 33.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vippy Spinpro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.87

5.87

5.87

5.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.18

65.45

54.51

42.27

Net Worth

76.05

71.32

60.38

48.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

87.57

110.66

105.15

98.06

yoy growth (%)

-20.86

5.23

7.22

11.74

Raw materials

-63.34

-85.16

-79.47

-74.15

As % of sales

72.33

76.95

75.58

75.61

Employee costs

-3.42

-3.62

-3.32

-3.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.43

4.53

4.92

4.67

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.81

-1.94

-1.86

Tax paid

-1.46

-0.74

-1.49

-1.34

Working capital

-0.56

2.19

4.23

10.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.86

5.23

7.22

11.74

Op profit growth

6.39

5.64

12.16

-16.18

EBIT growth

7.83

-9.59

17.07

-0.42

Net profit growth

4.79

10.46

3.15

7.37

No Record Found

Vippy Spinpro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vippy Spinpro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Piyush Mutha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Praneet Mutha

Whole-time Director

M Maruthi Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Raghuram Krishnamurthy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Deepa Sudhir Mekal

Independent Director

Manish Jhanwar

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Pulkit Maheshwari

Independent Director

Kamal Ahluwalia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vippy Spinpro Ltd

Summary

Vippy Spinpro Ltd was established in 1993. The Company has been a prominent player in the cotton yarn spinning industry. It take immense pride in state-of-the-art Open End Cotton yarn spinning unit, which consistently produces approximately 35 tons of high-quality yarn per day. It has 4608 rotors that cater to a wide range of requirements. Additionally, it offer TFO (Two-for-One) spinning up to 5 ply, providing versatility in yarn construction.It was started with a capacity of 7 MT/day of open end of 100% cotton yarn and now it had reached to 25MT/day that tells the success story since past 19 years. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing of Cotton Yarn. The factory is situated at Dewas, in commercial city of Madhya Pradesh. The Company has an ISO certification, certified by Bureau Veritas ISO 9001:2008 since 2004. Apart from this, it prioritize double contamination control at preparatory stage to ensure impeccable yarn quality. With cutting-edge machinery BT-903, 905, 923 and ACO 9 machine, equipped with XF (extended Functionality) technology, it offer enhanced contamination clearing capabilities, setting new benchmarks in yarn purity. It specialize in the production of waxed yarn, slub yarns, low twist yarns, soft yarns, contamination free yarn & contamination controlled yarn catering to the evolving demands of the textile industry.
Company FAQs

What is the Vippy Spinpro Ltd share price today?

The Vippy Spinpro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹183 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vippy Spinpro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vippy Spinpro Ltd is ₹107.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vippy Spinpro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vippy Spinpro Ltd is 12.63 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vippy Spinpro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vippy Spinpro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vippy Spinpro Ltd is ₹133.5 and ₹228.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vippy Spinpro Ltd?

Vippy Spinpro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.88%, 3 Years at 14.67%, 1 Year at 17.72%, 6 Month at 11.61%, 3 Month at 7.57% and 1 Month at 2.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vippy Spinpro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vippy Spinpro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.58 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 33.39 %

