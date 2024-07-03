SectorTextiles
Open₹188.35
Prev. Close₹188.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.38
Day's High₹190
Day's Low₹181.1
52 Week's High₹228.3
52 Week's Low₹133.5
Book Value₹138.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)107.42
P/E12.63
EPS14.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.87
5.87
5.87
5.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.18
65.45
54.51
42.27
Net Worth
76.05
71.32
60.38
48.14
Minority Interest
Revenue
87.57
110.66
105.15
98.06
yoy growth (%)
-20.86
5.23
7.22
11.74
Raw materials
-63.34
-85.16
-79.47
-74.15
As % of sales
72.33
76.95
75.58
75.61
Employee costs
-3.42
-3.62
-3.32
-3.29
Profit before tax
5.43
4.53
4.92
4.67
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.81
-1.94
-1.86
Tax paid
-1.46
-0.74
-1.49
-1.34
Working capital
-0.56
2.19
4.23
10.71
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.86
5.23
7.22
11.74
Op profit growth
6.39
5.64
12.16
-16.18
EBIT growth
7.83
-9.59
17.07
-0.42
Net profit growth
4.79
10.46
3.15
7.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Piyush Mutha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Praneet Mutha
Whole-time Director
M Maruthi Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Raghuram Krishnamurthy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Deepa Sudhir Mekal
Independent Director
Manish Jhanwar
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Pulkit Maheshwari
Independent Director
Kamal Ahluwalia
Reports by Vippy Spinpro Ltd
Summary
Vippy Spinpro Ltd was established in 1993. The Company has been a prominent player in the cotton yarn spinning industry. It take immense pride in state-of-the-art Open End Cotton yarn spinning unit, which consistently produces approximately 35 tons of high-quality yarn per day. It has 4608 rotors that cater to a wide range of requirements. Additionally, it offer TFO (Two-for-One) spinning up to 5 ply, providing versatility in yarn construction.It was started with a capacity of 7 MT/day of open end of 100% cotton yarn and now it had reached to 25MT/day that tells the success story since past 19 years. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing of Cotton Yarn. The factory is situated at Dewas, in commercial city of Madhya Pradesh. The Company has an ISO certification, certified by Bureau Veritas ISO 9001:2008 since 2004. Apart from this, it prioritize double contamination control at preparatory stage to ensure impeccable yarn quality. With cutting-edge machinery BT-903, 905, 923 and ACO 9 machine, equipped with XF (extended Functionality) technology, it offer enhanced contamination clearing capabilities, setting new benchmarks in yarn purity. It specialize in the production of waxed yarn, slub yarns, low twist yarns, soft yarns, contamination free yarn & contamination controlled yarn catering to the evolving demands of the textile industry.
The Vippy Spinpro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹183 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vippy Spinpro Ltd is ₹107.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vippy Spinpro Ltd is 12.63 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vippy Spinpro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vippy Spinpro Ltd is ₹133.5 and ₹228.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vippy Spinpro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.88%, 3 Years at 14.67%, 1 Year at 17.72%, 6 Month at 11.61%, 3 Month at 7.57% and 1 Month at 2.23%.
