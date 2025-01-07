Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
87.57
110.66
105.15
98.06
yoy growth (%)
-20.86
5.23
7.22
11.74
Raw materials
-63.34
-85.16
-79.47
-74.15
As % of sales
72.33
76.95
75.58
75.61
Employee costs
-3.42
-3.62
-3.32
-3.29
As % of sales
3.9
3.27
3.16
3.35
Other costs
-13.87
-15.36
-16.18
-15.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.84
13.88
15.39
15.42
Operating profit
6.92
6.51
6.16
5.49
OPM
7.91
5.88
5.86
5.6
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.81
-1.94
-1.86
Interest expense
-0.31
-0.79
-0.97
-0.36
Other income
0.37
0.63
1.67
1.4
Profit before tax
5.43
4.53
4.92
4.67
Taxes
-1.46
-0.74
-1.49
-1.34
Tax rate
-26.98
-16.46
-30.38
-28.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.96
3.78
3.42
3.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.96
3.78
3.42
3.32
yoy growth (%)
4.79
10.46
3.15
7.37
NPM
4.53
3.42
3.25
3.38
