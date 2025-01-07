iifl-logo-icon 1
Vippy Spinpro Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

188.5
(3.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

87.57

110.66

105.15

98.06

yoy growth (%)

-20.86

5.23

7.22

11.74

Raw materials

-63.34

-85.16

-79.47

-74.15

As % of sales

72.33

76.95

75.58

75.61

Employee costs

-3.42

-3.62

-3.32

-3.29

As % of sales

3.9

3.27

3.16

3.35

Other costs

-13.87

-15.36

-16.18

-15.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.84

13.88

15.39

15.42

Operating profit

6.92

6.51

6.16

5.49

OPM

7.91

5.88

5.86

5.6

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.81

-1.94

-1.86

Interest expense

-0.31

-0.79

-0.97

-0.36

Other income

0.37

0.63

1.67

1.4

Profit before tax

5.43

4.53

4.92

4.67

Taxes

-1.46

-0.74

-1.49

-1.34

Tax rate

-26.98

-16.46

-30.38

-28.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.96

3.78

3.42

3.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.96

3.78

3.42

3.32

yoy growth (%)

4.79

10.46

3.15

7.37

NPM

4.53

3.42

3.25

3.38

