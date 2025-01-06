iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vippy Spinpro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

183
(-2.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vippy Spinpro Ltd

Vippy Spinpro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.43

4.53

4.92

4.67

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.81

-1.94

-1.86

Tax paid

-1.46

-0.74

-1.49

-1.34

Working capital

-0.56

2.19

4.23

10.71

Other operating items

Operating

1.84

4.16

5.72

12.16

Capital expenditure

-0.16

0.82

6.86

-28.4

Free cash flow

1.68

4.98

12.58

-16.23

Equity raised

76.49

64.5

53.41

46.49

Investing

0.05

-0.23

-0.15

0.57

Financing

-5.99

-9.26

2.57

13.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

72.23

59.99

68.41

44.58

Vippy Spinpro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vippy Spinpro Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.