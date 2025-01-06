Vippy Spinpro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.43
4.53
4.92
4.67
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.81
-1.94
-1.86
Tax paid
-1.46
-0.74
-1.49
-1.34
Working capital
-0.56
2.19
4.23
10.71
Other operating items
Operating
1.84
4.16
5.72
12.16
Capital expenditure
-0.16
0.82
6.86
-28.4
Free cash flow
1.68
4.98
12.58
-16.23
Equity raised
76.49
64.5
53.41
46.49
Investing
0.05
-0.23
-0.15
0.57
Financing
-5.99
-9.26
2.57
13.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
72.23
59.99
68.41
44.58
