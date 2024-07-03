Vippy Spinpro Ltd Summary

Vippy Spinpro Ltd was established in 1993. The Company has been a prominent player in the cotton yarn spinning industry. It take immense pride in state-of-the-art Open End Cotton yarn spinning unit, which consistently produces approximately 35 tons of high-quality yarn per day. It has 4608 rotors that cater to a wide range of requirements. Additionally, it offer TFO (Two-for-One) spinning up to 5 ply, providing versatility in yarn construction.It was started with a capacity of 7 MT/day of open end of 100% cotton yarn and now it had reached to 25MT/day that tells the success story since past 19 years. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing of Cotton Yarn. The factory is situated at Dewas, in commercial city of Madhya Pradesh. The Company has an ISO certification, certified by Bureau Veritas ISO 9001:2008 since 2004. Apart from this, it prioritize double contamination control at preparatory stage to ensure impeccable yarn quality. With cutting-edge machinery BT-903, 905, 923 and ACO 9 machine, equipped with XF (extended Functionality) technology, it offer enhanced contamination clearing capabilities, setting new benchmarks in yarn purity. It specialize in the production of waxed yarn, slub yarns, low twist yarns, soft yarns, contamination free yarn & contamination controlled yarn catering to the evolving demands of the textile industry.