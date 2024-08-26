iifl-logo-icon 1
Vippy Spinpro Ltd AGM

175.25
(1.13%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:17:00 PM

Vippy Spinpro CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM19 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
AGM 19/09/2024 This is to inform that Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday 13th September 2024, to Thursday 19th September 2024. The Cut off date for E-Voting is Thursday, 12th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024) We wish to inform you that 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company was held today at 11.30 AM through two way Video Conferencing (VC). We hereby attaching outcome of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results for 32nd AGM of the Company as per Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015. We wish to inform to inform you that 32nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company was held today at 11:30 AM through Two Way Video Conferencing (VC). We are attaching Proceedings of 32nd AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) This is with reference to 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th September 2024 at 11:30 AM, the details regarding the Voting Results in the specified format as per the regulation 44 of SEBI LODR along with report of Scrutinizers is annexed herewith. Kindly take the same in record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)

Vippy Spinpro: Related News

No Record Found

