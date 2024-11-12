Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

VIPPY SPINPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Further the Trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company is already closed from 01st October 2024 and it shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Board Meeting dated 12.11.2024 commenced at 03:00 PM and Ended at 04:00 PM. Detailed outcome for same have been attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

VIPPY SPINPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further the Trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company is already closed from 01st July 2024 and it shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) (Second Amendment) Regulation 2021 vide notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2021/22 dated 05 May 2021 the Company is not required to publish the notice of Board Meeting in newspaper. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other relevant SEBI Circulars and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024 has approved unaudited financials and discussed other matters details of which are mentioned in the attachment.

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

VIPPY SPINPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 & To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further the Trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company is already closed from 01st April 2024 and it shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. You are advised not to deal in the shares of the Company either directly or indirectly during the aforesaid period. As per SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) (Second Amendment) Regulation 2021 vide notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2021/22 dated 05th May 2021 the Company is not required to publish the notice of Board Meeting in newspaper. Appointment of Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor as Per details Mentioned in attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 14-A, Industrial Area A. B. Road Dewas - 455001 (M.P.) which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M., inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Approved re-appointment of Shri Piyush Mutha, Managing Director of the Company subject to the approval of the members of the Company by means of Postal Ballot for a further period of 3 years w.e.f. April 01, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024