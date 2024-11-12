iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vippy Spinpro Ltd Board Meeting

180
(-1.59%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:09:00 PM

Vippy Spinpro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
VIPPY SPINPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Further the Trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company is already closed from 01st October 2024 and it shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Board Meeting dated 12.11.2024 commenced at 03:00 PM and Ended at 04:00 PM. Detailed outcome for same have been attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
VIPPY SPINPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further the Trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company is already closed from 01st July 2024 and it shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) (Second Amendment) Regulation 2021 vide notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2021/22 dated 05 May 2021 the Company is not required to publish the notice of Board Meeting in newspaper. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other relevant SEBI Circulars and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024 has approved unaudited financials and discussed other matters details of which are mentioned in the attachment.
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
VIPPY SPINPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 & To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further the Trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company is already closed from 01st April 2024 and it shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. You are advised not to deal in the shares of the Company either directly or indirectly during the aforesaid period. As per SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) (Second Amendment) Regulation 2021 vide notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2021/22 dated 05th May 2021 the Company is not required to publish the notice of Board Meeting in newspaper. Appointment of Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor as Per details Mentioned in attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 14-A, Industrial Area A. B. Road Dewas - 455001 (M.P.) which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M., inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Approved re-appointment of Shri Piyush Mutha, Managing Director of the Company subject to the approval of the members of the Company by means of Postal Ballot for a further period of 3 years w.e.f. April 01, 2024. The Board of Director of the Company at its meeting Held on Tuesday 26th March at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 03.00 PM and Concluded at 3.30 PM have approved Reappointment of Managing Director Shri Piyush Mutha, Which is Subject to approval of Members of The Company by Means of Postal Ballot for further Period of 3 Years w.e.f 1st April 2024.
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
VIPPY SPINPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Further the Trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company is already closed from 01st January 2024 and it shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. The unaudited standalone financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month Ended December 31st, 2023. Along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Vippy Spinpro: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vippy Spinpro Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.